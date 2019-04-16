MaiaLearning Chosen to Support Arkansas College and Career Readiness

MaiaLearning Home Page

Arkansas’s Department of Education will fund MaiaLearning, one of the world’s fastest-growing student success platforms, for its districts

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) has chosen MaiaLearning as a preferred provider of college and career readiness software to support students in grades 8-12.

Arkansas legislative Act 930 of 2017 requires Arkansas students to have Student Success Plans in place by the end of 8th grade. These personalized education plans guide them toward readiness for college, career, and community engagement. They provide insight into students’ strengths, aptitudes, and interests; and help them transition from high school to occupational and academic futures that meet their needs and work values.

MaiaLearning lets districts meet 930 requirements with an easy-to-use platform that supports students, counselors, and families. For this reason, the ADE will purchase MaiaLearning for districts which select it, starting with the 2019-2020 school year.

Counselors use MaiaLearning to communicate with students and families, manage assignments, guide student career and college planning, submit college documents, and report on results.

Students use MaiaLearning to take assessments and see career recommendations that fit their interests and values. They can research colleges, military careers, and apprenticeships; find scholarships, request recommendations, plan and write application essays, and develop portfolios that tell their stories. They build career and college plans that guide their efforts and give them a sense of agency.

MaiaLearning has worked to distinguish itself through ease of use and strong customer support. Deerfield High School Counselor Kristen Doktor says, “t is extremely easy to use, from both the student and counselor side. It is very sleek, streamlined, and sophisticated without being overwhelming.The Career Exploring and Career Planning is absolutely phenomenal. The schools in College Search are world-wide and include trade and vocational schools.”

“Arkansas is making a major investment in student success”, said MaiaLearning CEO Satish Mirle “Tools which help teens plan for futures where they will thrive are crucial to student wellbeing. We are pleased to provide MaiaLearning to support Arkansas students.“

Educators can learn more and request demonstrations at www.maialearning.com.



About MaiaLearning, Inc.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an engaging, all-inclusive platform for college and career planning. Its current software, MaiaLearning 3.0, helps counselors offer more effective guidance with less effort, and keeps families informed.

MaiaLearning supports interactive learning communities among students, educators, and families in more than 40 countries. It helps guide nearly a million students, and powers the State of California’s college and career readiness portal.



