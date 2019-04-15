Lakefront Utilities and Screaming Power release an enhanced Mobile App to help ratepayers reduce energy costs

COBOURG , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakefront Utilities and Screaming Power are working together with other key Ontario Utilities to build a modern, efficient, and transparent electricity system that the people of Ontario deserve.

Lakefront is now rolling out electricity meter information that will complement billing information and customer engagement that is already available through Lakefront’s iOS and Android mobile app. This additional information will provide Lakefront’s customers with more timely information right in the palm of their hands. The app continues to evolve as part of the Smart Grid Fund and will soon provide advanced analytics and tailored suggestions to help ratepayers save money.

The goal is to help the ratepayer better track their reduction in energy usage with faster access to the information they need, which provides more immediate feedback to encourage positive behaviour changes by energy users. Funding for these activities has been provided by the Ontario government’s Smart Grid Fund, Utility partners and Screaming Power, and we encourage other Ontario Utilities to take advantage of the accomplishments achieved.

In addition, Lakefront is one of the first utilities to provide access for their ratepayers to the AffordAbility Fund through their mobile application. The app will provide quick access to information on the Fund and help to inform the ratepayer on new programs the Ontario government is providing. If the cost of energy-savings upgrades is out of reach for some ratepayers, Ontario’s AffordAbility Fund is there for them. Lakefront’s CEO, Dereck Paul, says “We want to make energy more affordable to Ontarians and give our customers immediate and easy access to innovation and the AffordAbility Fund.”

Lakefront’s goal is to work with technology to drive efficiencies and provide transparent electricity and water systems that ratepayers deserve and help Ontario’s customers find savings. With new technology, such as Screaming Power’s solution, we are committed to helping lower hydro bills by 12 percent.

Lakefront, the other partner Utilities, and Screaming Power want to thank the Smart Grid Fund for providing the funding to investigate new and more effective ways to make energy more affordable for Ontarians.

For more information, contact Screaming Power at wanttoknow@screamingpower.com

Lakefront Utilities is a community-based corporation dedicated to the responsible management and delivery of safe, reliable integrated services. Thanks to significant investment in infrastructure, we are the 7th most reliable utility out of 61 in Ontario.

Screaming Power is revolutionizing Utility customer engagement by providing a mobile platform that connects the energy user, allowing for effective and secure two-way communications to educate, change behaviour and encourage sustainability. Our extensible Intellectual Property provides a low-cost, digital infrastructure for a self-sustaining Eco-System. Our Scream Utility & Scream Enterprise mobile solutions focus on reducing ‘cost-to-service’ while driving satisfaction and facilitating the delivery of innovation (e.g., connectivity to the IoTs).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.