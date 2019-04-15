Foundation Event Celebrates Second Chance Month With U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia

Congressman Doug Collins keynotes the Foundation's April 17 event on "Second Chances."

Co-Sponsor of federal FIRST STEP Act keynotes event highlighting opportunity for those who have paid their debt to society.

Congressman Doug Collins embraced Georgia’s reforms as a launching pad for the FIRST STEP Act.” — Georgia Public Policy Foundatoin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the Georgia Public Policy Foundation for “Second Chances 2019,” an 8 a.m. Leadership Breakfast with keynote speaker Congressman Doug Collins on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Georgian Club in Cobb County.April is National Second Chance Month , sponsored by Prison Fellowship to celebrate brighter futures for those who have repaid their debt to society. The Georgia Public Policy Foundation was instrumental in bringing together a bipartisan initiative for criminal justice reforms in Georgia. Collins embraced Georgia’s reforms as a launching pad for the FIRST STEP Act — the Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person Act — implementing criminal justice reforms at the federal level.Learn from Collins about the process to the FIRST STEP Act, the path to reform and the hope of a second chance for the formerly incarcerated.This Leadership Breakfast, which is open to the public, is $30 to attend. The registration deadline is today; register at Eventbrite . Media who wish to attend must contact Benita Dodd at 404-256-4050.About Doug Collins: The native of Gainesville, Ga., has served as U.S. Representative for Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District since 2013. He was elected to Georgia’s House District 27 in 2006 and, in his first term in the Legislature, graduated from the John Marshall Law School and established his own legal practice. In the State House, he served as the Governor’s Floor Leader, where he shepherded legislation to strengthen the HOPE scholarship program for future generations of Georgia students.Collins earned a degree in political science and criminal justice from the University of North Georgia, during which time he interned in the U.S. House of Representatives. He earned his master’s degree in divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and pastored Chicopee Baptist Church in Hall County for 11 years. A U.S. Air Force Reserve chaplain since 2002, Collins completed a 2008-2009 deployment to Iraq while stationed at Balad Air Force Base and, as a Lieutenant Colonel, remains active in the Air Force Reserve.In the 116th Congress, Collins is Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, leading his Republican colleagues on a wide breadth of issues within the Committee’s purview.About the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Established in 1991, the Foundation is an independent, nonprofit think tank that proposes practical, market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians. The Foundation is ranked a “top-rated nonprofit” on www.GreatNonProfits.org and is on the list of “Best Independent Think Tanks” in the Global Go-To Think Tank Index compiled at the University of Pennsylvania. Regular events include Leadership Breakfasts and Policy Briefing Luncheons and the annual Georgia Legislative Policy Forum. Weekly publications are the Friday Facts and Friday Idea commentaries.Sign up to join the Foundation's media list



