Craftsmanship for Kids at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Canang Making Kite Runner Mask Painting Ritz Kids dedicated kids pool

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proud to showcase its unique island heritage and has created a range of activities for children that capture the spirit of Bali in a fun and meaningful way. Available at Ritz Kids, Little Craftsman activities are designed to spark a child’s natural curiosity and sense of wonder, with opportunities to learn traditional dance, music, and arts and crafts – an experience they will remember for a lifetime.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, transcends the luxury beachfront resort experience, by giving guests from around the globe the chance to gain genuine insight into life on the island through its rich and fascinating culture. Bali is renowned for its artistic heritage, fine craftsmanship and dramatic performance arts, and our tailor-made Little Craftsman activities, encourage children to play creatively, while learning about a new culture in an enjoyable way. While the little ones are having the time of their lives, parents can relax and soak up the 5-star ambience and facilities of one of Bali’s best family resort.” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

Little Craftsman highlights include Balinese dance, which is known for its vibrant costumes, stylized body movements and intricate hand gestures. As well as learning the basic dance moves, children will have the opportunity to adorn themselves in traditional Balinese attire. Children who are more musically-inclined can have a lesson in rindik – the traditional Balinese bamboo xylophone which provides the percussive backbeat to Balinese dance. They may also learn to play the metallophones and Balinese drum. Bali is famed for its beautiful arts and crafts and little ones can also indulge their inner artist and join a Balinese painting or sculpting class where they can create a treasured souvenir of their time on the island.

Awarded Best Family Resort in Asia at the World Luxury Hotel Award 2018, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides a fully immersive resort experience for children with a vast array of activities on offer at Ritz Kids. Professional Ritz Kids counselor supervise all activities, and along with various cultural activities, children can join yoga classes, take a fishing trip, play games in the pool, join the sea turtle conservation program and even be an aquatic goddess for the day.

Happy children mean happy parents, and with so many fun and interesting activities for children to partake in, a highly memorable vacation for all the family is assured at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

For more information on fun activities at Ritz Kids please contact rc.dpssw.reservation@ritzcarlton.com



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechatid:ritzcarltonbali



Ritz Kids Balinese Kite Activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali



