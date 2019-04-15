A MESSAGE FROM MOTHER

Mother's (Earth) Health & Justice First —B4 profits and politics OHIAS logo Bill and his pet bird, Fruppie Banana

CA, USA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother here, listen-up! I’m resilient, I can handle an occasional asteroid like the one 65 million years ago that killed all dinosaurs. My injuries have healed, yet I’m far from being healthy and happy because of you. Most of you know this, world scientists have come together twice now with a warning to humanity stating, you have made conditions so unhealthy, one word best describes your world, deadly. More life and life-sustaining natural capacity are being lost today and faster than any time since the dinosaurs disappeared. Students and young adults are now standing up and speaking out about their future they see so clearly, having far more people, planetary ill health and injustice. They are crying out, feel our panic and pain, please wake-up!

You believe global warming is your greatest threat, it’s not. It’s your large and growing numbers and your unsustainable and unjust want and waste for more of everything, even when it has unhealthy and unjust consequences for others and planet. It’s all come down to how you live, believing, trusting, hoping and waiting for government, science or technology to save you when none can individually or collectively provide the natural solution required. I’m not implying their abandonment, the details of getting where you need to go in becoming a just and sustainable people are up to you.

What’s missing most is your lack of respect for my health and all I love. Without respect first and foremost for my health and justice and all life, you will never achieve respect for one another, and you will soon bring unimaginable ruin to the natural fiber and fabric of life on Earth.

I’m asking all to step forward as one people and planet and embrace responsible, just and sustainable living practices and demand healthy and just change everywhere, beginning in your communities especially. It’s a wholesome lifestyle centered on my health and yours first, not profit and politics.

I’m unable to intervene so it's up to all of you who truly know and love me like your deep-rooted sisters and brothers, who have always put my health and justice first, and today’s youth for standing up. All of you must come together now as one, leading the way on my behalf to all people everywhere.

Your human-dominated world has run its course and there is no longer time to wait, living as you are and continuing to wait for a solution other than your own will be your demise. I wish you courage to begin the change in your life and community for the benefit of all life on Earth.

Love Mother Earth

Transcribed for Mother by William B. Callahan founder of OHIAS which stands for “Our Health Is At Stake”

—because our planet’s health is at stake. Bill is also the founder of Tamalpais NatureWorks. Bill and his wife Lois live in California and raised four children.



