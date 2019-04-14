ETIHAD AIRWAYS SELECTS IBS SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND IMPROVE GUEST SATISFACTION

From left to right - Mike Papamichael, Etihad Airways’ VP T&I, Technology and Innovation, John Wright, Etihad Airways’ VP Global Airport and Network Operations, IBS’ Mathew M Baby, SVP & Head of Airline Operations Solutions and IBS’ V K Mathews, Executive

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and IBS Software (IBS), a leading provider of new generation IT travel solutions, have signed a contract to enhance the airline’s operations. This will be done by implementing IBS’ iFlight NEO Ops and iFlight NEO HUB systems as the core technological solutions that will help increase on-time performance, improve operational efficiency, maintain network integrity and enhance hub connectivity.

Under the contract, Etihad Airways will use IBS solutions to automate the monitoring and management of guests and baggage journeys, especially when the journey involves a connection through the airline’s Abu Dhabi Hub.

At a global level, the technology will allow for more efficient aircraft assignment and flight tracking, throughout the airline’s network. The new systems will also enable enhanced situational awareness through dashboards and alerts presented to the operational control team, as well as faster and more effective decision making for operational issues through suggested resolutions.

John Wright, Vice President Global Airports & Network Operations, Etihad Airways said: “Through this strategic partnership, we are delighted to integrate IBS technology into our control centres to fulfill our commitment to delivering exceptional service.

“The implementation of this technology will enable us to increase effective guest journey management, reduce missed flight connections, enhance punctuality and integrate new software to more efficiently manage operations during disruption. In the future, IBS integration will bolster our commitment to minimize passenger connection time, particularly with the upcoming opening of Midfield Terminal.

iFlight NEO products will revolutionize the way Etihad Airways controls its operations by switching to a highly automated environment and allowing interfacing with other key business systems.

VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, The IBS Group said, “We have a hugely successful relationship with Etihad Airways and this deal demonstrates the industry acceptance of our technology solutions to effectively support the needs of an airline renowned for its disciplined business practices.

“We welcome Etihad Airways to the growing list of iFlight NEO customers and expect to be a transformational partner in its quest to achieve increased operational efficiencies, cost optimization and growth.”

After an intense scoping study, IBS was selected to replace the airline’s existing network control system and develop a hub management system, allowing the airline’s employees to move away from manual processes to highly intuitive technology.

iFlight NEO is designed to manage an airline’s fleet and hub, employ emerging technologies and support innovation. iFlight NEO also solves real-time data integration challenges in airline operations by providing a comprehensive overview of situational awareness that allows for proactive decision making and enables all stakeholders to collaboratively decide on the best disruption management strategy.



