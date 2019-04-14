update - PEACE JAM STAND UP FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

Youth ages 13 to 25 from Peace Jam and Youth for Human Rights gathered on the campus of Florida State University at the start of the 2019 Southeast Regional Peace Jam conference.

Change starts with education. By educating people on their rights, you can create the change your community needs.” — Will Seabrook, founder of Rock for Human Rights

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, April 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday April 6th, members of Peace Jam hosted the 2019 Southeast Regional Peace Jam Conference at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida. Over 100 youth including members of Youth for Human Rights kicked off the 2-day conference with a march through the FSU campus carrying messages of peace and human rights. Youth then gathered for workshops, networking and projects, involving speakers such as, Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman, and representatives from a variety of non-profit organizations.

Walking between buildings and courtyards, youth chanted: “Stand up for Human Rights!”; “Women’s rights are Human Rights!”; “It’s my right, It’s my right, to defend your Human Rights”; and “Tell me what Democracy looks like/This is what Democracy looks like”. College students, people walking by and professors stopped and took pictures or even chanted along as the crowd marched by.

At the half-way point of the march, everyone stopped at a courtyard where guest speakers addressed the marchers.

One speaker, Will Seabrook, musician and Founder of Rock for Human Rights (a non-profit organization that travels the world performing human rights concerts), said, “The 30 human rights of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) are your guide in presenting your platform of peace. Change starts with education. By educating people on their rights, you can create the change your community needs.”

Several survivors of gun-violence and school shootings also told their story and advocated for the end of gun-violence.

After the march, all the youth agreed to put on more events in their home towns to promote human rights. All received a copy of the “What are Human Rights?” booklet which describes the 30 human rights of UDHR. They signed a human rights poster as a pledge committing to spreading human rights throughout their communities.

Peace Jam International:

Peace Jam is an international, not-for-profit organization with the mission of creating young leaders committed to positive change in themselves and the world through the inspiration of Nobel Peace Laureates who pass on the spirit, skills and wisdom they embody.

Youth for Human Rights International:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, an educator born and raised in apartheid South Africa, where she witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of discrimination and the lack of basic human rights. The purpose of YHRI is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI has now grown into a global movement, including hundreds of groups, clubs and chapters around the world. It is affiliated with United for Human Rights



