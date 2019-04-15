Franchise Business Review Announces 2019’s Top Low-Cost Franchise Opportunities

97 Low-Cost Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction, Based on an Independent Survey of Over 15,000 Franchisees

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portsmouth, NH - April 15, 2019- Independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review , has announced the Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2019. Brands on the list had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review’s survey.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.To identify the top franchise brands, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from approximately 15,000 franchisees representing 153 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend it to others.Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. What most people don’t realize is that there are many low-cost opportunities available that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership, without requiring a huge financial investment,” says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “The low-cost franchises that made this year’s list have all been rated highly by their franchisees and are excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership.”“Low-cost franchises provide fantastic opportunities to leverage small amounts of capital into multiple thriving businesses. Low overhead and total investments combined with fast profitability and wide open territories allow franchisees to quickly expand into multiple units,” said Stacey Firth, director of franchise development at 30 Minute Hit , an award winning brand on this year’s top list.Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2019 Top Franchises.To request hard copies of the 2019 Top Low-Cost Franchises Guide contact Sarah Brady at sarah@franchisebusinessreview.com.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.