R4G Rewards 'The Ultimate Fun Mom Son London Trip to Celebrate Women in 2020'

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is on a mission to help fund camp and is rewarding referrals made by moms with trips to Celebrate International Women's Day in London.

I honor my mom; by using my recruiting talent to make a difference and celebrate women everyday.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing agency rewarding referrals with fun mom son trips to celebrate women and experience International Women's Day March in London According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “London has something for everyone and is the perfect city to visit for boys who love castles, dungeons, fish&chips, and soccer. It is one of the easiest cities to navigate, and everyone speaks English too."How to Earn Fun Trip to Celebrate Women in LondonReward reserved for Southern California moms who want to travel with sons.1. Introduce a family member, friend, neighbor, or boss who is an executive decision maker at a company (CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR); who is hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship; and reward a fun mom son London trip.3. Travel includes 2 round-trip flights, 6-Night hotel stay, and $500 dining gift card.Participate by July 1, 2019 email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve spot today.Carlos Cymerman adds, “If you are a foster mom, a single mom, or just mom...this is the ultimate bonding trip that will change both you and your son's life for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn visit www.OurMomsWork.org Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



