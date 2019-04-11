Boutique Fitness Summit Launches BFS Ventures to Fund Innovative Business Ideas

Boutique Fitness Summit launches BFS Ventures

Special program to debut at BFS in New York City on April 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFS , the trusted fitness community hub for business management solutions, announced the launch of BFS Ventures , a brand-new program aimed at funding promising innovative ideas in the fitness space. An extension of the successful Boutique Fitness Summit series, BFS Ventures will debut at the Summit's next event in New York City, where a full day of programming for boutique fitness studio owners, operators and industry professionals will be held on April 26, 2019 at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel.BFS Ventures will highlight some of the most interesting ideas in the boutique fitness space and present them to potential investors and advisors. “We want to become the gateway through which the greater industry can access some of the most outstanding ideas emerging in one of the fastest-growing and most interesting sectors today,” said Nt Etuk, co-founder of Boutique Fitness Summit.BFS Ventures will be held from 12:30pm-2:30pm at the New York City Summit in a quick-pitch and rapid-fire Q&A format, with five different companies presenting their high-level pitches for six minutes each, followed by six minutes of questions from a panel of judges. At the conclusion of the event, all competitor companies will be ranked and receive insightful feedback from the judges, and have the opportunity to network and connect thereafter.“We’re so excited about launching BFS Ventures,” Etuk added. “We spent a lot of time looking for businesses that we believe represent the best of our industry—from the founders, to the panel of judges, to the opportunities themselves, and we’re proud to present them to an exclusive, hand-picked group of experienced potential investors and advisors.”The five businesses will be evaluated by an expert panel of business builders who will serve as BFS Ventures’ judging panel:—Professional investor Jay Galluzzo is a managing director with more than 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur, executive and investor. Since joining North Castle, he has sourced and managed various investments, and currently sits on the board of The Escape Game, Barry’s Bootcamp, Brooklyn Boulders, and Red Door Spas.—Expert in scaling corporate-owned studios, Amanda Freeman, founder of Vital Juice, SLT and Stretch*d, has grown SLT to more than 25 corporate-owned locations in the eastern United States.—Experienced in scaling franchise businesses, Joshua Coba is a co-founder and former COO of European Wax Center, where he helped grow the franchised brand from five corporate-owned centers in 2008 to more than 900 locations today—and growing. He currently holds an advisory role on the EWC Board.—Tech entrepreneur Nt Etuk is founder of FitGrid, a ground-breaking communication and connectivity platform for fitness communities. He also founded DimensionU, creator of the award-winning 3-D educational video game platform.About BOUTIQUE FITNESS SUMMITBoutique Fitness Summit is an immersive, one-day conference for the boutique fitness community, offered annually in New York City; Washington, DC; and Chicago, IL. The Summit curates educational sessions and panel discussions with respected studio founders and owners, operators, and industry thought leaders across a range of topics, from the latest case studies to best practices. Novice owners and industry veterans alike come together to discover proven business methods that will vault their studios to the head of the pack, discussing the methods that matter in studio operations, marketing, retention, studio and instructor management, technology trends, and more. Intimate and authentic networking opportunities abound, including one-on-one meetings with best-in-class vendors and partners.



