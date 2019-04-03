Flywheel Co-Founder Ruth Zukerman to Join Boutique Fitness Summit in New York City on April 26, 2019

BFS NYC 2019 Special Guest Ruth Zukerman, co-founder of SoulCycle & Flywheel

Sessions, Speakers & Full-day Agenda Announced for BFS in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFS , the trusted fitness community hub for business management solutions, announced that Ruth Zukerman, co-founder of SoulCycle and Flywheel, will make a special appearance to close out the interactive, immersive one-day Boutique Fitness Summit, sharing her story and signing copies of her recently released memoir, RIDING HIGH: How I Kissed SoulCycle Goodbye, Co-Founded Flywheel and Built the Life I Always Wanted. The conference’s full day of programming for boutique fitness studio owners, operators and industry professionals will be held April 26, 2019 at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel in New York City.“Ruth Zukerman built two wildly successful companies that innovated the studio cycling movement,” said Julian Barnes, co-founder of Boutique Fitness Summit. “Her story, full of surprising business and life lessons, is the type of relatable, human experience that resonates so deeply with our audience of novice and experienced studio owners alike, as they aim to recognize their own potential and channel their passion into success.”Zukerman pioneered much of today’s boutique fitness industry foundations, creating a pay-per-class structure and offering a more dedicated genre of group fitness that emphasizes customer service and quality experiences. She speaks around the country, inspiring people to get unstuck, and find new paths and passion for a successful second, third or even fourth act in their careers. Her memoir, RIDING HIGH: How I Kissed SoulCycle Goodbye, Co-Founded Flywheel and Built the Life I Always Wanted, was published in October 2018."My whole career—and my intent in writing a book—was to inspire people and let them know that even when we go through challenges, we're never alone," Zukerman says. "That's why I'm looking forward to connecting with the strong, supportive community of studio owners who connect and collaborate through Boutique Fitness Summit, with its invaluable opportunities for collaboration and continuous learning with the next generation of fitness leaders."BFS will also welcome Annbeth Eschbach, founder and CEO of exhale, to deliver the event’s keynote address, where she’ll share how she successfully navigated the operation and growth of a premier lifestyle brand while weathering a recession, why she took the self-owned route rather than franchise, and why she decided to sell to Hyatt Hotels & Resorts when she did.“We’re proud that BFS has forged a path as the premier solutions-oriented conference for owners focused on taking their boutique fitness businesses to the next level," said Nt Etuk, co-founder of Boutique Fitness Summit. “Our model and mindset recognizes that everyone in our community—from the partner-vendor, to the fledgling single-studio owner, to the scaled-up franchisor—is a knowledge provider and a knowledge giver. Our goal at BFS is to create the community and trust that leads to actionable connections that empower people to build successful brands: supportive and insightful conversations, happening among the right people, at the opportune moment."BFS’ New York City event also offers over 20 dynamic, educational and roundtable sessions designed to educate and empower boutique fitness studio owners and operators to manage their studios more efficiently and profitably. Covering a range of topics, including the latest concepts in studio operations, marketing, client retention, studio and instructor management, and technology trends, highlights of these expert-led sessions include:— Boost Your Profitability and Retention With Intelligent Pricing Strategies— Leverage Your Entire Community to Maximize Retention, Revenue and Profit— The Smartest Ways to Finance Your Studio’s Growth— Do Online Streaming Services Fit Into Your Business Model?— How to Prepare for the Next [First] RecessionAttendees will also learn from BFS senior executives about the state of fitness technology and the anatomy of a successful studio, in addition to enjoying invaluable networking opportunities with other studio owners and vendors offering cutting-edge solutions for fitness companies.About BOUTIQUE FITNESS SUMMITBoutique Fitness Summit is an immersive, one-day conference for the boutique fitness community, offered annually in New York City; Washington, DC; and Chicago, IL. The Summit curates educational sessions and panel discussions with respected studio founders and owners, operators, and industry thought leaders across a range of topics, from the latest case studies to best practices. Novice owners and industry veterans alike come together to discover proven business methods that will vault their studios to the head of the pack, discussing the methods that matter in studio operations, marketing, retention, studio and instructor management, technology trends, and more. Intimate and authentic networking opportunities abound, including one-on-one meetings with best-in-class vendors and partners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.