Betterez Expands into New Zealand with Top New Zealand-based Operator, Red Travel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betterez , a Canadian based technology company modernizing the ticketing and reservations systems of operators in the ground travel industry, announced today that it has expanded into New Zealand with Red Travel “Helping bus operators around the world grow and thrive is our number one priority and moving into the New Zealand market is big for us,” says Tal Shalit, Founder & CEO, Betterez. “Red Travel’s reservation system was in need of an upgrade and our ticket management platform will help them enhance the customer experience, expand their offerings and significantly improve the efficiency of operations through digitizing their entire ticket management system.”The charter division of Red Bus Limited, a trusted transport provider of Canterbury, Red Travel transports passengers all around the beautiful South Island of New Zealand. Red Bus has recently retained for the third year an outstanding Qualmark award and received a Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award for New Zealand.“We chose to move forward with a ticketing and reservations company that could not only modernize our ticketing platform, but also offer tremendous value for our customers through competitive features that we’ve never used before,” says Paul McNoe, Chief Executive, Red Bus. “The new Betterez system has also given us the ability to combine our offerings – such as our activity and shuttle services – and we’re already seeing improvements in just a matter of weeks. We’re incredibly excited about the prospect of increasing ridership and ticket sales with the Betterez platform.”Red Travel looks forward to continuing to transform with Betterez over the coming months.About BetterezBetterez, founded in 2011, is a next generation Reservations & Ticketing Management (RTM) technology company focused on helping motorcoach, tour and multi-use ticketing operators grow their businesses, and run operations and finance more efficiently. For more information, visit: www.betterez.com About Red TravelRed Travel is the charter division of Red Bus Limited, a trusted transport provider of Canterbury, New Zealand. It is committed to getting passengers where they need to be safely and easily.



