The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Helps Community Go Organic with Gardening Workshop

Jai McFall gardening workshop. A April 6th workshop was hosted by the Church of Scientology-sponsored Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 6th the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater held a workshop with gardening expert Jai McFall to teach people how to protect Clearwater’s environment while growing organic foods with little to no chemicals. Ms. McFall has been in the organic gardening industry for over 50 years and uses her knowledge to deliver educational workshops to schools, non-profits, and garden clubs to improve overall food quality in her community. The free event also provided all the needed supplies at no cost to attendees.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “Our environment is our home. We asked Ms. McFall to donate her time and knowledge for this workshop so that local families can have the information they need to reduce chemicals being introduced into our environment. What humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard,’ exemplifies that a healthy environment starts with us.”

At the workshop Ms. McFall spoke on common foods that can carry high levels of toxins and then allowed guests to get their hands dirty potting their own plants.

Guests kept their planted seeds and have already seen the seeds sprout.

Ms. McFall has over 20 different workshops and educational seminars that give information on health and food related topics such as: how to restore proper vitamin and mineral content to your garden soil; and composting an all-natural fertilizer to grow healthy plants without the need for chemically imbued fertilizers.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org. The Center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



