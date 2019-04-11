Frustrated with Mobile App Performance-Design Center has Advice

Design Center’s mobile app consultation team is the go-to expert for advice on maximizing the value of a mobile app and using it to solve business problems.

ST. PAUL , MINN., U.S., April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Center’s mobile app consultation team is comprised of go-to experts for advice on maximizing the value of a mobile app, using it to solve business problems and configuring it in a way that intended end users will find it indispensible. The company’s position is that the decision to create a mobile app, which often represents a strategic shift, should never be made without a full consideration of the underlying factors.

Many new clients come to Design Center at a point where they are frustrated with the app they have—either it is too complicated or becoming stagnant. They know there has to be a better solution, but they didn’t know how to get there. This is where Design Center can help.

Design Center’s consultation team is an ideal blend of highly experienced individuals and young talent. They work with the client to identify the real issues; combining expert recommendations, design and technology. During the consultation, Design Center will map out key performance indicators, goals and processes that the client has already instituted and incorporate those into final recommendations. They identify the people that will be touching the application and their requirements and then develop a roadmap.

This consultation style has been fine-tuned over the years by designers, developers, user experience (UX) experts and project managers. As the service continues to evolve, fully leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to mine client assets is often an imperative.

Design Center President Ken Haus said “So often the client is sitting on a trove of incredibly valuable, but disparate, data that they aren’t using only because they don’t know how to structure and process it. That is one of the many areas where we can help.”

Founded in 1969, leading software designer and developer Design Center turns strategic insights into reality through app development, virtual reality solutions, custom software and more. Rooted in design and energized by digital, Design Center creates engaging, long-term solutions that streamline business and spark conversation. The company’s user-experience-focused approach to design, development and implementation produces solutions that deliver value and profitability for clients. Among the company’s value adds is AppKits, a proprietary application management engine, that ensures the company’s solutions perform at the highest level. Design Center serves some of the world’s largest organizations from their headquarters in centrally located St. Paul, Minn.

Design Center offers an initial consultation at no charge. To contact Design Center call 651-699-6500 or visit http://designcenterideas.com/.



