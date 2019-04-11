Jetex Further Expands Global Network Adding Third Location in Japan

Jetex announces third location in Japan at Kansai International Airport.

JAPAN, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 14, 2019 – Jetex announces third location in Japan at Kansai International Airport (RJBB/KIX), the official airport of the G20: Global Summit Meeting to be held in June.“We have been operating in Narita and Haneda Airports since 2015 and believe Kansai to be a strategic addition based on the impressive 31.5% growth over the last 18 months.” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex.Kansai adds to the existing Jetex portfolio of 56 locations in 26 countries. The 300 square meter Premium Gate is equipped with private parking, lounge, meeting room, reception counter, and Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities 24 hours a day.“Our commitment to exceptional customer experience is demonstrated through our services available in all 88 airports throughout Japan. We look forward to personally welcoming our customers from around the globe to Kansai.” Said Toru Oshima, Jetex Japan.



