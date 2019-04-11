THE WAY TO HAPPINESS ASSOCIATION OPENS ITS DOORS TO TAMPA BAY’S COMMUNITY GROUPS

Visitors to The Way to Happiness Center during the Downtown Block Party learn about morals and common sense.

The test of true competence is the end result. To the degree that a man is competent, he survives. To the degree he is incompetent he perishes.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 5th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay hosted the “Renaissance Speakers Clearwater”, a local Toastmaster club, at TWTH center in downtown Clearwater, Florida. The TWTH center conference, seminar and workshop rooms are offered at no cost to community groups to help these groups meet their financial challenges. A 2018 Survey sponsored by Wipfli showed that top financial challenges community groups face include revenue and cash flow and fundraising.

“We enjoy having our center bustling with productive activity. We support positive groups by freeing some of their financial burdens so they have more resources for their community missions”, said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

In 2017, the President of the “Renaissance Speakers Clearwater” Gina Lovick, heard of the opportunity to utilize TWTH center and approached the Executive Director of TWTH to establish the group’s needs. The club has been successfully holding their weekly meetings at The Way to Happiness center ever since.

The “Renaissance Speakers Clearwater” is a local Toastmaster club. Toastmasters is an international organization that helps to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. This goes hand-in-hand with one of the precepts of The Way to Happiness - “Be Competent”.

In the book, The Way to Happiness written by L. Ron Hubbard and which the center bases its activities is a chapter “Be Competent” in which L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “In common pursuits and activities, Man respects skill and ability. These in a hero or athlete are almost worshiped. The test of true competence is the end result. To the degree that a man is competent, he survives. To the degree he is incompetent he perishes. Encourage the attainment of competence in any worthwhile pursuit. Compliment it and reward it whenever you find it.”

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its seven humanitarian outreach programs providing help in the community.

For more information on the program or to visit the center, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay opened their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on July 11th, 2015.



