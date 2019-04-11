Plan a Getaway To One of These Four Exciting Land Destinations With Grand Caribbean Cruises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Has the pace of your life started to wear you down? Everyone needs a break now and then to rest and recharge — and hopefully to have a little fun along the way, too. What should you consider doing the next time you have the opportunity to do some traveling? With so many options, finding the answer isn't always easy. With the help of Grand Caribbean Cruises, though, you can plan a vacation to several stunning destinations. Take a moment to learn about where we can take you — and what you'll find when you get there.

1. South Florida

Enjoy the best of Florida's most well-known and populous regions with a trip to South Florida and the Gold Coast, the long, unbroken stretch of beach that begins in the north in affluent Palm Beach and runs all the way to Miami's Art Deco streets. In the middle, the "Venice of America," Ft. Lauderdale — a coastal city that also features hundreds of miles of inland canals and waterways that make for fun explorations. Sample the region's diverse fine dining or dance the night away in any one of the nation's hottest nightclubs — then recover to the sounds of the surf as you relax on the beach the next day.

2. Orlando

Prefer something different, or want to experience the world's premier theme park attractions? A sojourn inland to the city of Orlando is just what you need. With easy access to Disney, Universal Studios, and all the many attractions in nearby Kissimmee, Orlando is your gateway to the abundant vacation opportunities to be had in Central Florida. The perfect place for families, there's never a shortage of things to do here.

3. Las Vegas

Experience the gold standard in accommodation for tourists in the jewel of the desert, Las Vegas. Whether you love to push your luck at the table games, test your skill at poker, or revel in the majesty of best-in-show entertainment, Vegas has something for everyone. Did we mention the incredible restaurants or the nearby natural attractions such as the Grand Canyon and Joshua Tree National Park? No matter how many times you visit Vegas, there's always something new.

4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Get your passport out and get ready for a new stamp — head to Puerto Vallarta, and you'll be on your way to one of Mexico's best resort towns. Dive into the emerald waters for an unforgettable snorkeling experience or visit the town's old square and walk in the footsteps of history. To truly "get away from it all," living in the lap of luxury in Puerto Vallarta is one of the best options travelers have.

Make Plans for Magical Memories Today

Which of these exciting destinations most appeals to you? Whether you want to soak in all the shows that Las Vegas has to offer or the sunbeams on Ft. Lauderdale's sandy beaches, Grand Caribbean Cruises is ready to help get you there. With professional and friendly customer support, planning and setting up your next great escape is fast, easy, and completely stress-free. What new experiences await you at the end of the journey?



