Austin Asian Chamber Honors Simon Tam of The Slants

Slate of honorees for annual awards gala, Ovation released. Event is inspired by hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and is presented by Pearlstone Partners & Newgard.

AUSTIN, TX, US, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) is proud to announce that its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is Simon Tam, of The Slants. This is the highest award that we give out annually and will be presented at Ovation on May 10, 2019.

Each year, GAACC recognizes Asian business leaders, companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to the local economy or welfare of the Asian Pacific American community.

GAAAC’s highest individual honor is the Lifetime Achievement Award. Past recipients of this award

include Dr. Lisa Su AMD CEO, Sada Cumber, special envoy to the OIC and entrepreneur, The Honorable Norman Mineta, former Transportation Secretary, William Wang, Founder and CEO of VIZIO Inc, Manoj Saxena, Founding Partner of The Entrepreneurs’ Fund and The Honorable Christopher Lu, former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Labor.

Tam was selected for his landmark legal battle that helped expand First Amendment rights in the name of his band, The Slants and for his community activism. “I am beyond humbled and honored!” exclaimed Tam when informed of this award. Other honorees include Alpha Paving Industries, Lucky Chaos, LT Commercial and Navrus School of Dance. Details about the event are on the website www.OvationGala.org

This year’s gala is inspired by the hit movie from 2018, so it is Crazy Rich Ovation presented by Pearlstone Partners and Newgard. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Austin and includes a cocktail reception, awards program, and entertainment. Ovation is held in May to celebrate Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage month. The APA community makes up over eight percent of the population of the City of Austin and is the fastest growing demographic, growing twice as fast as the population on the whole. GAACC is in the midst of a growth campaign, Together To 2020: Join the Community, Find your Voice, Accelerate your Success and this event is its most prominent event.

GAACC is a non‐profit organization dedicated to advocating for, connecting to, and educating the

Central Texas Asian American business community www.AustinAsianChamber.org

For more information: June Gunaratne, 512-407-8240, JGunaratne@AustinAsianChamber.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.