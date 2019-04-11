Pacific Data Science Launches "The Brain"; Automating Back-Office Workflows for Real Estate and Investment Management

Intelligent solution manages multiple data sources, tracks project lifecycles and provides accurate, real-time reporting

This system saves us time, effort and eliminates potential errors and inconsistencies in the data because it automatically does what a whole team previously was forced to accomplish manually.” — Randall Loker

PASADENA, CA, USA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Data Science has launched its newest intelligent solution for commercial real estate and investment companies, The Brain. The first of its kind, The Brain was originally developed in collaboration with Paladin Realty Partners, a leading private equity fund manager focused on institutional-quality real estate investments in Latin America. Built with the same reliability and security that Pacific Data Science is known for, The Brain was designed to manage the nuanced lifecycle and automate the complex reporting workflows around real estate investment and development projects.Randall Loker, Chief Investment Officer of Paladin Realty Partners, said, "This system saves us time, effort and eliminates potential errors and inconsistencies in the data because it automatically does what a whole team previously was forced to accomplish manually. Because the user interface is so well designed, the learning curve was nonexistent and now our staff is freed up to do their best work."Previously unavailable on the open market, this secure, customizable, cloud-based solution was designed for companies of every size that are managing investments and real estate development projects. The Brain is a user-friendly, web-based portal that:• Stores information in one place in a robust and secure "source of truth" database for managing project cash flow data• Allows the drag-and-drop import of hundreds of spreadsheets at a time, automatically unifying inconsistent formats and structures using a powerful line-item mapping engine• Supports complex ownership structures, including joint ventures, nested funds, and external partners• Features automated currency conversion using official market FX rates, enabling standardized rollup of projects across multiple countries into consolidated platform and fund reports• Tracks progress across the development lifecycle, from land acquisition to unit sales• Provides interactive, real-time web reporting and drill down capabilities, as well as spreadsheet exports for ad hoc analysis and reportingThe Brain eliminates data duplication and streamlines manual, time-intensive and error-prone workflows—reducing months of back office work to a nearly instant, automated process. In current successful implementations, the platform is able to provide complete tracking of project lifecycles, including physical development, sales, cash flow and more, to provide a birds-eye view of the entire investment portfolio.About Pacific Data SciencePacific Data Science was founded by an expert team of data scientists and software engineers in the Los Angeles area. They believe that companies of any size should be able to harness the full power of cutting-edge data science and machine learning without having to navigate that road alone. To solve complex problems for its clients, the team utilizes its wide breadth of expert, high-level experience applying the principles of data science across industries as diverse as aerospace, healthcare, finance and entertainment. www.PacDataSci.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.