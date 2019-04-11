Real Estate Agents: Stop Wasting Time & Money with a Revolutionary New Team Model

Rudy Kusuma is now offering other real estate agents a chance to create stronger teams and more sales.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma is redefining what it means to be a real estate agent by transforming the traditional approach to home selling through his exclusive TEAM system. He is now taking his team model to agents throughout California with the launch of his new company, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY. The model includes the use of a collaborative strategy to deliver better service and better results to his clients.

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, provides a strategic approach to home selling. Unlike the traditional model, where real estate agents will typically spend up to 70% of their time prospecting, cold calling, and even knocking on doors, this model generates leads for them. This allows skilled agents to spend 100% of their time serving their clients, investing in education to improve their skills, and netting more income.

The results from his team model have already proved successful.

“I've grown a lot learning the system,” says Stacey Phan, an agent working in California. “The system really really works! Being able to service the clients and be more knowledgeable on how to handle each transaction even with challenges that come my way. We work as a team; there's always support from every side.”

What’s so revolutionary about Kusuma’s model? Instead of being a one man/woman show, agents can now maximize their efforts through a successful support team. That team includes a Lead Distribution Manager, Sales and Technology expert, Administration team with both marketing and customer service departments.

Kusuma and his team hope to eliminate the days where agents have to wear multiple hats while trying to earn a significant living as a real estate agent. While it may not seem like a revolutionary idea to those on the outside of the real estate business, those who have worked as a realtor for some time know just how overwhelming it can all be.

Rudy Kusuma himself has this to say about his revolutionary approach to real estate, “What makes our new real estate model "revolutionary" is we are the only company that Generates Appointments For real estate agents.”

Kusuma says his goal is to directly help buyers and sellers improve their experience with the real estate process. Instead of each side feeling increasingly frustrated over missed deadlines and vacant homes, agents can now work with a larger team to achieve a goal that supports both themselves and their clients.

Real estate agents can learn more about Rudy Kusuma’s program at www.YourBuyerListingAppointments.com and enroll at YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY to start selling more homes.

About Rudy Lira Kusuma

Rudy Kusuma is a top ranking and top selling real estate agent in Southern California. His career in real estate began in 2007, and he was ranked as the #1 team leader in California by RE/MAX LLC. His new company, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, has a database of over 35,000 prospective home buyers, and he and his team also have a perfect five-star rating with over 792 reviews on Zillow.com.

For more information or to speak with Rudy Lira Kusuma himself, please contact him via phone at Telephone: 626-789-0159

Or visit his website at: www.YourBuyerListingAppointments.com

Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker license 01820322



