POLY-WHAT?

The importance of polyphenols for skin care and cosmetics.

The beneficial properties of polyphenolic extracts demonstrate an enormous potential in topically applied products for skin therapy and protection.” — Dr. Mark K. Williams, PhD Biochemist

KALAMAZOO, MI, USA, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyphenols are molecules found in plants. The beneficial properties of polyphenolic extracts, such as fulvic acid concentrates, demonstrate an enormous potential in topically applied products for the prevention and therapy of UV damage, skin ageing and cancerous conditions of the skin, as well as providing anti-microbial activity, and anti-carcinogenic properties.In the white paper Dr. William's analyzed numerous studies on the benefits of plant compounds for skin care applications . Many of the studies are drawn from common plants you know, such as green tea or grapes. The fundamental active ingredient in these compounds are classified as polyphenols, which comprise antioxidants, organic acids, flavonoids and fulvic acids.Both plants and humans have a photo protective biochemical process that helps the cells cope with molecular damage caused by excessive sunlight. Under normal conditions, the natural endogenic antioxidant system of the skin is very effective against free-radicals produced by sun exposure.PolyphenolsNumerous studies confirm the benefits of plant compounds for skin care applications. Many of the studies are drawn from common plants you know, such as green tea, grapes and strawberries. The fundamental active ingredient in these compounds are classified as polyphenols.UV Irradiation and Oxidative Stress ExplainedUV irradiation and oxidative stress are the main causes of extrinsic (premature) aging of the skin. UV radiation from the sun induces several harmful responses, including erythema (reddening of the skin, dilation of capillaries), immune-suppression, edema, hyperplasia (increased cell replication), hyper-pigmentation, premature aging and skin cancer.UVA accounts for more than 90% of the total UV radiation reaching us and is constant throughout the year, but UVB photons are one thousand times more capable of causing sunburn than UVA and increase considerably in the summertime.Leads to DNA DamageThe skin is often damaged by UV irradiation as DNA can directly absorb UVB light. Exposure to UV facilitates mutations and errors in DNA replication. Furthermore, UVA can also inhibit DNA repair, invoking an additional stress on DNA integrity [1].The term 'polyphenols' includes a large group of molecular compounds, which all have more than one phenolic hydroxyl group, bound to one or more benzene ring systems. Flavonoids, also known as fulvic acids, are the main group of polyphenols. Phenolic compounds are often esterified with sugars or organic acids resulting in a complex spectrum of over 5000 compounds naturally occurring in plants. These compounds act as antioxidants and free radical scavengers.Sources of PolyphenolsFruits and berries, vegetables, spices, oil seeds and tea [2] are the major sources of polyphenols. Their function in plants are mainly protection against UV radiation, pathogens and the for production of color in fruits and flowers.Antioxidant Defense SystemThe skin posses an elaborate antioxidant defense system to deal with UV-induced oxidative stress by utilizing antioxidants, vitamins and co-enzymes to protect and repair free radical damage throughout its layers. However excessive and chronic exposure to the sun can overwhelm our antioxidant capacity, leading to skin disorders, immunosuppression, premature aging and development of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.Topical Applications HelpThe ability of polyphenols to act as photo protectors is of importance for cosmetic applications. Flavonoids, stilbene and hydroxycinnamic acid derivatives have been determined to have their own sun protection factors (SPF) ranging from 7-30, in a study performed by Nichols et al.[3].Formulating Cosmetic Application of PolyphenolsMany skin care products have been developed in recent years based on polyphenol-enriched extracts, like green tea. To exert their designated biological activities, topically applied substances need to be released from the formulation to reach the skin and to overcome the Stratum Corneum -- the horny outer layer -- barrier and penetrate into the epidermis and dermis. The release of active substances and their absorption depends on the molecular properties such as molecular weight and lipophilicity, but also on the vehicle -- oil based, water based -- formulation [4,5]. The formulations must be chemically, physically and microbiologically stable to assure the stability and deliverability of active substances to the target skin layers. Numerous studies suggest that polyphenolic extracts are very useful ingredients for both sunscreens -- as preventative -- and after-sun -- as therapeutic -- cosmetic products. Polyphenols have anti-carcinogenic effects as demonstrated in several skin tumor models [6,7]. They also support the skin's clarity, elasticity, smoothness, hydration and firmness.We see clearly from studies done both in the laboratory and in human trials that antioxidant properties of polyphenols have been described extensively in the literature [8,9] including those comprising the organic acids which include gallic, caffeic, shikimic, fumaric, cinnamic, ferric, benzoic, protocatechuic, phenyl acetic, succinc, malic, acetic, and lactic acids [10-21].



