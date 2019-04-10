LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates appears on Capitol Hill on behalf of LE and LD communities

LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates delivers Congressional testimony, April 2019

Testimony before House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies

Thanks to Ms. Bates and an army of fierce volunteer activists, we have arrived in the Halls of Congress, demanding changes necessary to improve the lives of those struggling with LE and LD.” — William Repicci, LE&RN President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates was a public witness before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. This testimony had been requested by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT), House Committee on Appropriations, Chair, when the two met during LE&RN Lobby Days in March.Key recommendations included:• provide the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with $41.6 billion for FY 2020 and advance lymphatic disease research by expanding resources and encouraging better coordination among relevant Institutes and Centers;• establish a National Commission on Lymphatic Disease Research at the NIH to identify emerging opportunities, challenges, gaps, structural changes, and recommendations on lymphatic disease research;• provide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with $7.8 billion for FY 2020 and enable programmatic activity on lymphatic disease education and public awareness; and• expand access to compression garments by requesting passage of the Lymphedema Treatment Act this year. Although this Committee does not deal with insurance issues, we believe it was important to concurrently make the case for the passage of the LTA.“The Congressional testimony of Ms. Bates represents a sea change for our community,” said LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “For too long, lymphedema and lymphatic diseases have been under-recognized, under-diagnosed, under-treated, and largely ignored. Now, thanks to Ms. Bates and an army of fierce volunteer activists, we have arrived in the Halls of Congress, demanding the changes necessary to improve the lives of those struggling with these diseases.”Ms. Bates was accompanied by LE activists Kelly Bell and Lindsay Bennett, and brought Youth Ambassador Emma Detlefsen's moving words to the floor of Congress. LE&RN thanks Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Barbara Lee, and Tom Cole for their attention and thoughtful remarks. Video of the testimony is available on LE&RN's YouTube channel About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.

Kathy Bates testifies on Capitol Hill on behalf of the LE and LD communities, April 9, 2019



