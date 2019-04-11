Middleton Advisory Group Announces Brian Boyles Promotion to National Sales Manager

Brian Boyles, National Sales Manager

Middleton Advisory Group is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Boyles to National Sales Manager

Brian has proven an invaluable member of our organization, and I have no doubt he will continue to support our vision and growth strategies well into the future.” — Kristina Pool, Partner, Business Manager

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleton Advisory Group is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Boyles to National Sales Manager. Boyles previously held the title of Regional Business Development Manager for the Eastern United States and was responsible for recruiting and business development efforts in all states Texas-East.Boyle’s new position will focus on more face-to-face interactions with clients, candidates, and business development reps on a national level to coordinate targeted marketing initiatives, new business developments, and in-depth training programs. He will concentrate his efforts on evolving MAG’s emerging banker program, as well as prioritizing the needs of the company’s internal recruitment efforts."Brian consistently demonstrates leadership by orchestrating profitable sales initiatives and aggressive marketing strategies within the various divisions of the firm," said Tom Middleton, Managing Partner. "He is an asset to our company’s ever-growing sales force, and we congratulate him on his continued success."Boyles will also be responsible for oversight of the company’s Regional Manager Teams, who will report to him in his new role. He will be accountable for his Teams’ successes, along with their strategic direction and professional development.“I’m looking forward to increasing awareness of the Middleton Advisory Group brand through strategic marketing avenues, while also experiencing more face time with our clients, candidates, and internal sales teams,” said Boyles of his promotion. “A key part of our success is our clients, both candidates and clients, so cultivating long-term partnerships is an important step in gaining a greater understanding of shared values.”Boyles can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/bboylesmortgageconcierge/ About Middleton Advisory Group, LLCMiddleton Advisory Group, LLC is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff, or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com



