Growing Need for RF Technology in Smart Agriculture Applications

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is excited to introduce the Smart Agriculture Solutions Guide , a digital short-form catalog designed to streamline the interconnect selection process within the Smart Ag vertical. This comprehensive guide provides customers with an overview of the emerging IoT market, Smart Agriculture, also known as Precision Farming, and a breakdown of the core applications, alongside valuable product information required for developing the infrastructure necessary.RF technology is necessary for the infrastructure of Smart technology due to the sharp increase in data collection devices and sensors. Utilizing real-time information allows for a rise in efficiency which allows the agricultural industry to maximize yield and automate systems. In response to the vastly outdoor applications, Amphenol RF offers a broad portfolio of IP67 sealed interconnects that are able to withstand various weather conditions.Amphenol RF connectors, cable assemblies and adapters enable wireless connectivity for nearly all Smart Agriculture initiatives where wireless connectivity is required to transmit data.This guide can be downloaded directly from the Amphenol RF website: https://www.amphenolrf.com/iot/smart-agriculture



