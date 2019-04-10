Registration Opens for SMi’s 4th Annual UAV Technology Conference 2019

UAV Technology Conference 2019

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the UAV Technology conference, taking place in London on the 30th September-1st October 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the development of new UAS technology continues to advance, and procurement and acquisition increase at a fast pace, SMi Group are pleased to host the 4th annual UAV Technology conference , taking place on the 30th September – 1st October 2019, in London, UK.With UAVs now, more than ever, playing a pivotal role as a tactical and operational tool for modern militaries, UAV Technology 2019 will examine the latest developments in unmanned aerial systems being successfully deployed in multi-domain mission environments. The high-level international event will additionally address the development of the technology behind UAS, utilisation of emerging technologies, new sensor and weapon payloads, manned-unmanned teaming, swarm tactics, integration of unmanned systems for existing land and air platforms, and the development of technologies aimed at countering UAVs.With the rapid proliferation of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) UAVs, readily available to a range of none-state actors and near peer adversaries alike, it has never been a better time to meet and network with international militaries and technical experts, to advance discussion on current and future UAS/C-UAS capabilities.The conference brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up will shortly be available to download from the event website, request a copy now at http://www.uav-technology.org/einpress Firmly established as the leading conference focused on UAV and C-UAS technologies, the two-day event invites not only the programme managers, requirement planners in the land, air, and maritime domains, but also operational users and industry technical experts to share their knowledge and experiences in the enhancement of UAV and C-UAS technologies at this international symposium.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 Early Bird discount on bookings ending on Tuesday 30th April 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.uav-technology.org/einpress The conference is proudly sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Leonardo.30th September and 1st October 2019Copthorne Tara HotelLondon, United KingdomSponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology and LeonardoFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate queries, please contact Damien Howard on dhoward@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.