Early Diagnosis Crucial for Bowel Cancer Survival

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer; however, it shouldn’t be because it is treatable and curable, especially when diagnosed early.

Like most diseases, early diagnosis can mean early treatment, which is especially important in the case of bowel cancer” — Wesley Baker - CEO of ANCON Medical

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), supporting fundraising and raising awareness of the mission of Bowel Cancer UK to ensure that by 2050, no-one will die of the disease. Follow the hashtag #thisisbowelcancer.

The sooner bowel cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat, but currently, no available screening test has proven to be 100 per cent accurate. Tests such as a colonoscopy or flexible sigmoidoscopy are currently key diagnostics for bowel cancer but sadly, the invasive nature of these tests deters many from coming forward.

This is why early detection using non-invasive devices like ANCON Medical’s NBT can be crucial in treatment. Simple to use and highly sensitive, the Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT) device can detect the presence of a disease by measuring exhaled breath for “biomarkers” which are DNA-protein controlled volatile organic compound (VOC) metabolites specific to diseases.

Researchers have discovered biomarkers for more than 400 diseases, with Bowel and other cancers among those.

“Being programmable makes an ANCON’s NBT device quite versatile. It can be used to screen for diseases like cancer and later be reprogrammed to test for a range of other diseases when needed,” Baker, a member of the Royal Society of Medicine said. “Lung Cancer, Influenza, Cervical Cancer, the Ebola virus, Tuberculosis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are just some of the diseases where known biomarkers have been discovered.”

For more information on Bowel Cancer symptoms and what to do, visit https://www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk

For more information on ANCON Medical’s NBT technology, visit https://anconmedical.com/nbt-technology



