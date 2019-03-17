Issued by ANCON Technologies Ltd / ANCON Medical Inc

Support World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day

Support World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day

Support World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day

The aim of WORD Day is to raise awareness and knowledge level of parents, doctors, teachers, and general public to help first and foremost in early diagnoses.

Researchers have discovered VOC bio-markers for more than 400 diseases, with autoimmune and other cancers among those, and being programmable makes an ANCON Medical NBT device quite versatile”
— Wesley Baker - CEO of ANCON Medical

CANTERBURY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORD DAY is an annual event that takes place on the 18th of March from 2019 onwards. Through the international networks of Paediatric Rheumatology European Association and ENCA, they hope that diverse local events will be designed and implemented by a local organizing committee in each country of the world, to be run in hospital, universities and public areas (e.g. schools, museums, town centres). These are anticipated to include information stalls, talks and performances given by patients, information and training events for healthcare professionals, ‘peer education’ workshops involving medical student organisations.

The aim of WORD Day is to raise the awareness and knowledge level of parents, doctors, primary practitioners, teachers, and the general public to help first and foremost in early diagnoses, and a quick referral to specialized paediatric rheumatologists.

ANCON hopes that with its NBT technology that was developed for early detection by identifying “biomarkers” in the breath, which are DNA-protein controlled volatile organic compound (VOC) metabolites specific to individual diseases. These VOCs are the “fingerprints” of disease and NBT is far more sensitive than current screening methods. Whereas similar technology can require a concentration of thousands of biomarker molecules to detect the presence of a disease or virus, the NBT can detect concentrations as small as a single molecule. With this technology, ANCON hopes it will help diagnose Rheumatic diseases at early stages and help improve the lives of the young in society due to earlier treatment.

“Researchers have discovered biomarkers for more than 400 diseases, with autoimmune and other cancers among those, and being programmable makes an ANCON Medical NBT device quite versatile,” said Wesley Baker, CEO of ANCON Medical. “With funding and further investment, it will be used to screen for a wide variety of diseases like cancer. NBT is a much better alternative than other early diagnosis technology such as CT scans and far cheaper too. It can screen a wide range of at-risk individuals, allowing doctors to provide a fast, affordable and non-invasive way to discover the presence of pathologies at an early stage.”

ANCON Medical’s CEO Wesley Baker’s son Thomas suffers from a Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis brought on by an Auto Immune Disease.
For more information on “World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day” and to join the call-to-action, visit https://www.pres.eu/activities/word-day/about-the-word-day.html.

You can follow Thomas Baker’s journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/GoThomasBaker

Further information:

ANCON Medical: https://anconmedical.com/

ANCON Medical disease screening: https://anconmedical.com/disease-screening/

Joanna Stephens
ANCON Medical
+44 1227 811705
email us here

Word Day 2019

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Joanna Stephens
ANCON Medical
+44 1227 811705
Share This Story
Thomas Baker having MRI to monitor his Arthritis

Thomas Baker having MRI to monitor his Arthritis

Wesley Baker - CEO of ANCON Medical

Wesley Baker - CEO of ANCON Medical

Company Details
ANCON Technologies Ltd / ANCON Medical Inc
Canterbury Innovation Centre, University Road
Canterbury
CT2 7FG
United Kingdom
01227811705
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ANCON Technologies and its subsidiary ANCON Medical Inc. offer star trek based innovative technology. ANCON Medical is a medical device company focusing on its revolutionary, non-invasive disease screening technology. ANCON Medical ’s primary technology is the Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT), which is a simple breath screening and diagnostic device that operates at unprecedented levels of sensitivity. ANCON Technologies is a high-tech company offering new detection technology which provides unprecedented levels of sensitivity for Military, Security and Pollution Detection devices. ANCON Technologies primary technology is the Nanotechnology Molecular Tagging (NMT) and Aerosol products Aero Select.

http://www.anconmedical.com

More From This Author
Support World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day
Early Diagnosis for Rare Diseases #ShowYourRare #RareDiseaseDay
ANCON Supports World Cancer Day Campaign #IAmandIWill
View All Stories From This Author