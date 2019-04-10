Seda’s Printing offers printing services near you

Have an idea but not sure how to make it work? Seda's graphics department turns ideas into reality.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter what the job is, Seda’s Printing in LA can handle it. Seda’s is always the printing services near me for the greater Los Angeles area.

If it can be printed, they can do it. From business cards to posters and everything in. Between Seda Kangani and her crew specialize in bring a customer’s idea to reality.

“You might be surprised to learn what we have printed. Sometimes I am surprised to know what our customers have requested,” she said. “If it can be printed, we can do it. Sometimes that meant we had to learn something new, but that just means we have the experience to print whatever you need.”

Seda’s Printing entered the print world when offset printing was the mainstay. Technology has advanced and Seda’s has kept pace. The shop now offers traditional printing services as well as the most modern digital printing.

“The only thing digital printing really changed was how fast we can get something from idea to finished product. Now we see it on a computer screen, execute a few commands and it is rolling off the printer,” she said. “We still do offset printing because that delivers a different kind of print job, like raised ink on business cards.”

The shop still offers everything from design to the finished product. Design includes a proof to the customer to make sure everything is right before committing to the entire print job.

“We believe you need to see what you are getting before we hand you the finished product,” she said. “With the digital equipment we have, we can send a proof to your computer or mobile. As soon as you give the green light, we schedule the print job.”

Because of the electronic nature of print jobs these days, Seda’s Printing always offers printing services near me. Ms. Kangani said a customer can be anywhere in the world and request a print job from the the shop these days.

For more information visit www.sedasprinting.com.

