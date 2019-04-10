IBS Software Provides a Cutting Edge to Middle East Airlines

MEA migrates to iCargo – IBS’ fully integrated, cloud based cargo platform

BEIRUT, LEBANON, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Software’s award winning iCargo solution now powers the end-to-end management of air cargo at Lebanon’s flag carrier, Middle East Airlines – Air Liban (MEA). MEA has implemented the full suite of iCargo capabilities spanning cargo booking engine, capacity management, pricing, hub operations, warehouse management, ULD management and Cargo Revenue Accounting in a complete switch from the system they had been using.

With this, MEA has migrated to a technologically advanced, proven, unified cargo management platform to manage all their cargo business needs; from worldwide sales, with improved revenue and capacity management, handling terminal operations at their nerve center - the Beirut hub by upgrading to a more automated, streamlined process and technology - and to fully integrate the back-end billing, invoicing, accounting and interline processing with the core sales and operations function.

MEA was also keen to join hands with the strong community of IBS’ cargo customers to leverage on best practices and innovative capabilities of industry leaders. The IBS community model provides its customers with the unique capability to influence the direction of the product roadmap and incorporate value adding capabilities on an ongoing basis, which in turn benefits every single member of the community.

iCargo is a fully integrated, web based cargo management IT platform that supports the end-to-end requirements of airlines’ core freight business. iCargo provides carriers and other service providers with enhanced capabilities that help to optimize operations, enhance profitability and increase the velocity of business from sale to bill. The iCargo platform has been on a growth trajectory ever since its market introduction in 2008 adding a diverse set of customers including full service cargo carriers, LCCs, regional carriers and cargo ground handling service providers across the globe.

Adib Charif, Head of Information Technology, MEA says, “We are extremely delighted to have moved to the iCargo platform, which means a great step towards better compliance, revenues and cost optimization. The commitment of the IBS team has been exemplary and has contributed significantly to making this seamless switch, a huge success.”

“Hearty congratulations to the joint IBS-MEA team for achieving a smooth transition to iCargo on time and on budget. For us at IBS, the partnership journey actually begins after the product has been implemented and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with MEA. We are extremely proud that iCargo continues to assert itself as the most definitive cargo management solution in the market today, but we will continue to invest in the solution to enable our customers to excel in today’s digital world and to provide them a competitive edge” said Ashok Rajan, Head Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

About Middle East Airlines

Middle East Airlines, member of the global SkyTeam alliance with a consolidated route network covering 1150 destinations in 177 countries, is the national airline of Lebanon and one of the leading Middle Eastern carriers. From its home base in Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Middle East Airlines flies to 32 international destinations in Europe, Middle East and West Africa. MEA’s fleet consist of 18 Airbus Aircraft. MEA offers its customers luxurious services both on ground and on board, reflecting Lebanese culture and hospitality.

For more information about MEA, visit www.mea.com.lb



