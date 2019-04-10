Middleton Advisory Group Continues to Expand – Adds Elite Regional Manager

Middleton Advisory Group is excited to announce the addition of Cynthia Brunjes to their national talent acquisition team.

[Cynthia] will be a great representation of our core values and vision through providing our clients and high-profile candidates the attention and service they deserve.” — Tom Middleton, Managing Partner

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, MARICOPA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleton Advisory Group is excited to announce the addition of Cynthia Brunjes to their national talent acquisition team. Brunjes has accepted the role of Elite Regional Manager and will oversee efforts for niche and executive level searches, with her primary focus being on the mortgage industry’s leading performers and top 10% of originators.Brunjes brings over 20 years’ experience in the financial services and management consulting industry, with expertise in Capital Markets, Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Advisory Services. She previously served as an in-house talent manager at Korn Ferry International, recruiting senior client partners, and has completed assignments for Global Heads, CIOs, managing directors, group heads, team lift-outs, and other key senior leadership positions.Prior to managing executive searches, Brunjes was an Equity Analyst and a CPA. She received a BA from the University of Washington, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.“We are extremely pleased to have Cindy join our team,” said Tom Middleton, Owner and Managing Partner. “She will be a great representation of our core values and vision through providing our clients and high-profile candidates the attention and service they deserve.”In her role with Middleton Advisory Group, Brunjes will manage high-level and confidential searches and work closely with the company’s affluent and high profile candidates throughout the United States.Brunjes can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-brunjes-25ab524b/ About Middleton Advisory Group, LLCMiddleton Advisory Group is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff, or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com



