Telnyx to Power Communications Evolution at Channel Partners 2019

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform, will be showcasing its next-gen communications suite tomorrow at the 2019 Channel Partners Conference & Expo, taking place April 10-12 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The Telnyx team will be in the Channel Partners Expo Hall (booth 1556) to demonstrate how service providers and channel partners can take control of their communications to meet the changing needs of their customers.

“The service provider and channel partner roles are evolving,” said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx. "Beyond a continued focus on vendor relations and IT support, they’re also building their own communications platforms to streamline customer experiences and automate some of their more tedious processes like number porting and provisioning.”

With its own private global network and powerful Mission Control Portal, Telnyx gives service providers and channel partners the critical infrastructure as a service they need to support their next-gen communications platforms.

“The future of communications is real-time and dynamic,” said Reither. “We make it easy to pass on those next-gen capabilities to customers for faster results and more self-service options. We can’t wait to show Channel Partners attendees how Telnyx is powering the service provider and channel partner evolutions by delivering a solid foundation on which they can build their customer communications.”

Telnyx will be at Channel Partners from April 10-12. Stop by booth 1556 for a look into the future of communications, or schedule time to meet with the team.

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection. For more information, please visit telnyx.com.



