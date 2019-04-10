Reliabilityweb.com Announces Upcoming Certified Maintenance Manager Workshops

The Certified Maintenance Manager Workshop covers the processes, enablers and business needs of maintenance management

FORT MYERS, FL, US, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® has announced that Jeff Smith, Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional, author, and senior advisor for the Association of Asset Management Professionals, will be leading the new Certified Maintenance Manager ™ Workshops.Jeff Smith has developed an excellent reputation in the industry by leading transformations from reactive to world class environments. He is experienced in technical reliability, encompassing advanced tools and technology, as well as tactical reliability, encompassing processes and methodologies.Jeff Smith’s extensive experience in the implementation of precision maintenance practices resulting in improved equipment availability and more cost-effective maintenance gives him the necessary insight and understanding to be an exceptional coach and instructor in the field. Jeff has written numerous articles, and his work has spanned a range of industries including mining, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, packaging, transportation, and brewing.Developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP), the Certified Maintenance Manager Workshop covers the processes, enablers and business needs of maintenance management. The class includes a certification exam, and is aimed at developing corporate leaders and managers who make sound business decisions to sustain highly reliable assets. Leaders and managers will gain the tools and knowledge that will empower them to deliver on-time and on-target maintenance, continuous improvement, and sustainable financial decisions.Upcoming Certified Maintenance Manager Workshops:• April 9-12, 2019: Reliability Leadership Institute - Fort Myers, Florida• May 6-9, 2019: The RELIABILITY Conference - Bellevue, Washington• August 5-8, 2019: MaximoWorld – Orlando, Florida• August 20-23, 2019: Reliability Leadership Institute – Fort Myers, Florida• December 9-12, 2019: IMC-2019 – Marco Island, FloridaMore information and registration is available at www.reliabilityleadership.com About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime® magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and ReliabilityRadio.com™.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com



