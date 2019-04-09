Fun Reward Launches The Ultimate New York Foodie Party Celebrating Women

Participate By July 1, 2019 to Earn Rewarded Trip Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund camp; and is rewarding referrals with party travel to celebrate best dining and International Women's Day.

Join to Celebrate 100 Anniversary Women's Right to Vote at 2020 Women's Day in NYC and Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with exclusive party travel . Join to help kids and enjoy Ultimate Foodie Party Celebrating Women According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Do you love NY, fine dining, and making a difference? ....This is the trip to take with your favorite plus one...Enjoy an all-inclusive party weekend; flights, hotel, and fine dining rewards. We're rewarding just 5 fun trips."How to Earn Ultimate Foodie Women Party Must live in Southern California1. Introduce a family member, friend, neighbor, or boss who is an executive decision maker at a company (CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR); who is hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship; and reward a an ultimate Foodie trip to party in New York for Good.3. You can share the trip with a daughter, grandma, or significant other (travel includes: 2 Round-Trip Flights, 3 Night Hotel Stay, and $500 dining gift card reward).Participate by July 1, 2019 email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve spot today.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Enjoy our Ultimate New York Foodie Reward...this is a once in a lifetime trip to Celebrate Women and Savor the City's Best Dining."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



