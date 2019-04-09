TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have a dog, you probably care as much for it as you would a family member – and part of caring for a dog means taking care of their health. A big part of a dog’s overall health is their diet and nutrition, which is why it is crucial to make sure that you are feeding your dog food which can improve the overall quality of his or her life. There are certain foods dogs can eat that can help improve their health, and human grade dog food is one of them.So, what are the advantages of human grade dog food, and how does it make your dog healthier?QualityCommercial dog food is cooked at very high temperatures. This destroys the natural ingredients or nutrients in the food, taking away any essential health benefits found in those nutrients. Human grade dog food, on the other hand, has all sorts of health benefits. This is because it is made of quality ingredients which meet food safety standards. Most dog foods which claim to be organic or all-natural are actually highly processed and lack any real nutritional value. Human grade dog food is full of natural nutrients and also has unaltered protein sources. Human grade dog food also has no additives or preservatives.Improves StrengthA fresh diet of human grade dog food will help improve your dog’s health and make him or her much stronger. This is because human grade dog food builds a dog’s immunity, improves their range of motion, and also energizes them. There are also antioxidants in human grade dog food that help dogs fight illness.Improves DigestionFresh human grade dog food is highly digestible and results in fewer stools. It also has nutrients which are directly absorbed by animals, whereas commercial pet food is not easily digestible.Improves Skin and FurHuman grade dog food is rich with nutrients and essential fatty acids which help improve a dog’s skin and fur, leaving their fur feeling full and extra soft.Contact UPDOG Foods Today and Start Improving Your Dog’s Life!Human grade dog food improves a pet’s health and immune system A balanced diet of human grade dog food will not only improve your dog’s long-term health, but also energize them and make them more active so that they can live a long and healthy life.Remember: a happy dog is a happy you! At UPDOG Foods, we believe that you should feed your dog like you feed your family. We create human grade, organic dog food that is prepared with love and offers all the essential nutrients your dog needs to thrive and live a happy life. Our mission is to care for pets and their owners, which is why we offer quality food that improves the lives of pets. Visit our website today to learn more about how you can improve your dog’s diet so that they can share a happy, healthy life with you and your family.



