Grady Health System Partners with Quality Reviews

Health system engages Quality Reviews to lead patient feedback and service recovery efforts

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grady Health System , one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Quality Reviews , the leading company that helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. Grady is the first in Georgia to offer patients the opportunity to share feedback within minutes to hours of an episode of care with Quality Reviews.Quality Reviews will provide Grady with the tools it needs to identify problem areas quickly and respond to patient feedback immediately. Quality Reviews helps hospitals and health systems of all sizes deliver the best possible patient experience across all clinical service lines in both inpatient and outpatient settings.Since its founding in 1892, Grady has been focused on delivering the highest quality care to all. Now, with real time feedback, Grady can further enhance its promise to deliver the best care with the best experience.“Quality Reviews’ solutions will help us proactively address patient feedback and improve health in our community,” said Lindsay Caulfield, Grady’s Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. “We see Quality Reviews as a compelling resource for truly listening to patients and acting on their feedback in real time," Ms. Caulfield added. “Together, we will work to radically change the healthcare experience.”Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that launched Q-ReviewsSM and Q-RoundingSM "to give patients a voice and health care institutions an ear to listen carefully and make faster, more effective care delivery decisions," said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. “We look forward to helping the Grady team better serve their patients. Making this happen involves developing a culture of care that keeps the patient at the center of the healthcare equation.”About Quality ReviewsBased in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc., was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare and technology experience. Quality Reviews, Inc., helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient feedback to facilitate service recovery. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com About Grady Health SystemGrady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta’s premier Level I trauma center – the metro area’s only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state’s first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady’s American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.Other key services/distinctions include Grady’s Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia’s first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia’s first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.



