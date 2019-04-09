LITE-ON Launches IIoT Gateway Solution at Automate 2019

LITE-ON Industrial Automation Team LITE-ON at Automate 2019 LITE-ON at Automate 2019

Upgrade to the Future Manufacturing with LITE-ON's IIoT Solution Debut

LITE-ON Technology Corporation (TWSE:2301)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LITE-ON Technology Corporation (TWSE: 2301) announces its launch of in-house IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) solution at the Automate 2019, booth# 9125. “The core of the solution, the IIoT Gateway 2224-VGA, will not only realize the concept of Industrial 4.0 through connected factory, but enable manufacturers of any size to upgrade existing production lines towards the path of Smart Factory,” remarked Dr. Ken Cheng, General Manager of Industrial Automation Business, LITE-ON Technology.

The Automate 2019 kicks off on April 8th in Chicago, USA. LITE-ON Technology will showcase the theme of “Upgrade to the Future” through its IIoT gateway debut along with smart factory condition monitoring system that consists of current vector VFD (Variable Frequency Drive), servo system, motor drive, and HMI (Human Machine Interface).

The IIoT Gateway 2224-VGA, equipped with 2 independent gigabit Ethernet portals, functions properly in both LAN and WAN environment and supports RS-232/422/485 communication interfaces. It has open programmable platform highly compatible to manufacturer’s need with ready-to-run software. Users are allowed to embed data algorithm at the edge. In addition, the solution is unique in its advantage to sniff data that flows between HMI and PLC (Programmable Logic Controller). It sends data to the condition monitoring system for analysis in a non-intrusive manner. That is, even if the gateway is down, it will not hamper the control system.

Founded in 1975, LITE-ON Technology has been known as a global leading opto-electronics component manufacturer. “This year, if you walk into LITE-ON’s opto-electronics factories across the world, you will see the IIoT Gateway deployed at hundreds of work stations in thousands of production lines. Information from output target, present output, total achieving ratio to average utilization, idle or down time statistics is visualized and ready for further analysis to optimize output,” said Dr. Ken Cheng.

LITE-ON Technology has partnered with its global distributors in more than 20 countries. In America, besides Mexico and Argentina, LITE-ON aims to grow its distributors in US domestic market. With the uncertainty of US-China trade negotiation, there has been a trend of manufacturers moving oversea production lines back to US, LITE-ON’s offering can satisfy facility automation needs as well as production line upgrading.

Torrent Chin, GM of Smart Solution and Service, indicates that “connected factories are born as manufacturing trend changes from mass production to diversification. LITE-ON’s Smart Life and Application Business Group has dedicated resources to building IoT ecosystem from sensing, communicating to application, realizing IoT in home, community and other scenarios.”

About LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Founded in 1975, LITE-ON (TWSE: 2301) has dedicated itself to becoming “Best Partner in Opto-Electronic, Eco-Friendly and Intelligent Technologies.” It is the first-listed company in the opto-electronics manufacturing sector in Taiwan. In 2018, LITE-ON has also been accredited “Top100 Global Technology Leaders” by Thomson Reuters.





