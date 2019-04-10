Lotame Delivers Advertisers Access to AnalyticsIQ’s Predictive People-Based Audiences

Predictive B2C and B2B marketing data from AnalyticsIQ is now available for advertisers' direct access within the Lotame platform.

Innovative data company joins Lotame’s esteemed group of third-party data providers

Each branded data vendor within the Lotame platform has passed our rigorous evaluation process, and we’re proud to consider AnalyticsIQ among the most elite data providers.” — Evgeny Popov, Global Vice President, Data Solutions at Lotame

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Predictive analytics and marketing data innovator, AnalyticsIQ , is pleased to announce an official partnership with Lotame , the world’s leading unstacked data solutions company that helps publishers, marketers and agencies find new customers, increase engagement, and grow revenue through audience data. Through the relationship, Lotame clients now have access to over 1,000 AnalyticsIQ branded data segments for cross-channel targeting.“The Lotame Data Exchange is one of the largest global data marketplaces in the world. It’s one reason why we are committed to leading the charge to answer our industry’s call for increased data quality,” stated Evgeny Popov, Global Vice President, Data Solutions at Lotame. “Each branded data vendor within the Lotame platform has passed our rigorous evaluation process, and we’re proud to consider AnalyticsIQ among the most elite data providers. The company has proven its data exceeds industry benchmarks and helps brands launch precisely targeted campaigns that drive results. AnalyticsIQ epitomizes the type of data provider that we know our clients can trust and use with confidence to achieve their marketing goals.”Available now, platform users can tap into AnalyticsIQ’s powerful B2C and B2B audience segments including:- Core demographic data such as age, gender, marital status and family structure- Important finance attributes such as income, net worth, credit history, investment types and discretionary spend amounts across product categories- Lifestyle and behavioral segments including interests, hobbies, past purchases, charitable donations, channel preferences and health and wellness insights- Predictive audiences to reach those people likely to be in-market and actively spending on things like vehicles and travel- Motivational data that highlights psychological drivers such as extroversion, impulsiveness, and brand loyalty- Business data elements like business type, professional role and business purchase drivers“Advertisers across verticals rely on our PeopleCore and BusinessCore data to reach a wide variety of audiences tailored to their specific marketing goals,” commented Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer for AnalyticsIQ. “Lotame offers the ideal environment for AnalyticsIQ to make our data easily available to data-driven advertisers. Not only is Lotame the world’s leading unstacked data solutions company, but like us, they have an extreme focus on ensuring data is accurate, precise and scalable. We are excited to be a part of their powerful platform and look forward to powering advertiser success,” added Brantley.To learn more about AnalyticsIQ’s targeted audiences, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ About AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.About LotameLotame is the world’s leading unstacked data solutions company, helping publishers, marketers and agencies find new customers, increase engagement, and grow revenue through audience data. Our real-time data management technologies, global data exchanges, and award-winning customer service make us the unrivaled, unstacked choice for clients that want a flexible, scalable and cost-effective antidote to walled gardens from the large martech stack companies. As the pioneer data management platform thirteen years ago, Lotame has continuously innovated to become the trusted data solutions company for global enterprises. Lotame is headquartered in New York City and Columbia MD, with offices around the world, including London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com



