1 Up Lending, Closes $10m Loan in Miami

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Up Lending, LLC ("1up", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has Closed a $10,000,000 loan on a 200 plus unit MFH in Miami-Dade County, Fl. Completion of the loan marks the third successful loan in Florida for 2019." The funding of the ground up development project marks the first quarter of 1up closing over $50,000,000 in loans. The issuing of the construction loan ensured the the long-term security and optionality of the developer."The 200 plus unit MFH project is projected to be completed by the second quarter 2020.G1 Development, LLC is closing on it's 9th property for their portfolio with 1up. G1 Development specializes in LIHTC, Historical Credits, and Opportunity Zones.ABOUT 1 Up Lending, LLC1 Up Lending, LLC or 1up, is a limited liability company formed to invest in Commercial Mortgages located in the United States. 1up currently has closed over $7 billion in loans sense inception, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of properly leveraged, loans to HNW, and institutional investors. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified Mortgage portfolio. More information is available at www.1uplending.com



