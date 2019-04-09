Novel Coworking purchases second Denver building

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is adding a second Denver location with the purchase of 1801 Broadway in Uptown. The Chicago-based company acquired the building on April 4 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“We are excited to continue supporting Denver’s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies needing full floors of customizable office suites.”

Built in 1980, the 195,753-square-foot building features 17 floors of workspace with sweeping views of Downtown Denver, and is also home to La Loma restaurant and a Bank of Colorado branch. The company’s first coworking center in Denver at 1630 Welton Street opened in March 2018 and features approximately 125,000 square feet of shared workspace. Last month Novel’s 16th Street location debuted two additional floors of coworking space to meet demand, as well as an all-season rooftop deck and event space.

By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In January, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites featuring a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, kitchen, conference room, and technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking’s amenities include 24/7/365 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events, all of which are included in rent. With coworking memberships starting at $129 a month, private offices starting at $500 a month, and office suites as low as $199 per employee per month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 2.4 million square feet of workspace in 30 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



