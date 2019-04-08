Unique Ontario Event Destination for Groups Looking for Something Different

Planning a group event but want a unique experience for your guests? Make it a weekend or mid-week getaway and have a private resort in Ontario to yourselves.

BANCROFT, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you looking for the next exciting Ontario location for your group getaway? Are you an event planner, or organizer of a small group with a common interest? Create a unique retreat experience for your clientele they will never forget!Perhaps you are planning a wedding, engagement party, or stag and doe? Are you organizing a high school, university or family reunion? Or organize events with a common interest, such as sustainable living, permaculture, yoga or holistic retreats? Are you looking for a location to host such events?Look no farther! Footprints Resort is a boutique retreat in Hastings Highlands, Ontario, situated on the southern border of Algonquin Park. It is located just a few short hours drive from both Toronto and Ottawa, and is easily accessibly by car.Footprints Resort is available for what they call a ‘take over’. The owner says, “A group can book the entire resort for their own use. By paying a small take over fee and making a commitment to rent all accommodations to their group, they will have the entire resort with no outside guests.”What other types of events can one host at Footprints? The list is pretty extensive! Host a Girls or Guys Getaway, and do what you enjoy most! Perhaps you belong to a bike group and are looking for an overnight destination as you cruise across Ontario. Organize a Mother/daughter retreat, a romantic getaway for couples , a singles retreat, a photography weekend, or gather your creative group and organize a scrapbooking or arts and crafts retreat. The possibilities are endless!Footprints Resort can accommodate up to 60 people on their 10+ acre grounds, which has a private lake and sandy beach. All resort amenities are included in your stay, including hot tub and conversation pool, lounge, games room, and nightly campfires. Kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized boats are available to all guests, as well as diving platform with slide and water trampoline for summertime fun.The resort is “Self Catering”, which means guests prepare their own food and drinks. Use of the newly renovated kitchen and lounge is included, as well as the Cabana where guests can mix a drink, and enjoy nightly campfires.If you are organizing an event this summer, and looking for a unique destination experience, check out www.footprintresort.com and see if this is the right place for you and your group!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.