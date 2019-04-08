Only four weeks left until the 2nd Injectable Drug Delivery Conference in London

Injectable Drug Delivery 2019 will gather an international audience to include regulatory, device design, packaging and formulation professionals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 2nd annual Injectable Drug Delivery Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, on the 15th – 16th May 2019.The 2019 agenda features a global panel of speakers enabling attendees to strengthen their knowledge in key topics such as: vial based novel delivery technology, protein aggregation and oxidation during processing, injectable peptide delivery, drug production, and product development of 9-THC injection.With 16 thought-provoking presentations plus a panel discussion from big pharma and life science organisations, attendees will have the chance to hear from MedinCell, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Amgen, Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, AstraZeneca and more.This year’s event offers a chance to learn about innovative injectable drug delivery systems with industrial insights on the following:• Life cycle management for developing devices that are both user friendly and revenue effective• Device design considerations• Long acting injectables and bringing these therapeutics to market with case studies• Connected devices, GDPR and cyber security programs• Developments in primary packaging• Growth in transdermal delivery and subcutaneous infusion devices• Digital health partnerships• Large volume patch pump innovation examplesThe 2018 attendee list from last year's successful launch can be found in the download centre on the event website, which includes the types of job titles and companies attending the event this May. The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up can also be downloaded at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr6 With over 8 hours dedicated to networking, the conference provides an excellent platform to build strategic partnerships and secure future collaborations.Plus, there is an interactive half day pre-conference workshop on the 14th May, on ‘Use-related Risk Analysis throughout a Design and Development project’ presented by Human Factors Centre.With only four weeks’ remaining, it is advised to register soon to guarantee a place. Places can be reserved at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr6 Injectable Drug DeliveryDate: 15th – 16th May 2019Workshops: 14th May 21019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London UK---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



