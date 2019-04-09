iEntertainment Network and MicroProse to co-publish WarBirds 2020

Unreal 4 Graphics for WarBirds 2020 Coming soon WarBirds 2020 with Unreal 4 graphics

CARY, N.C. – April 8th , 2019 – iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) and the MicroProse PTY LTD company announce a partnership agreement for Development and Co-Publishing of a new WarBirds 2020 World War II flight simulation that has been successfully entertaining millions on virtual online pilots since 1995.

MicroProse PTY LTD is a relaunch of world-famous simulation software company, MicroProse Software, known for such successful simulation games as F-15 Strike Eagle, F-19 Stealth Fighter, Gunship, and many more sim products that sold millions of copies each at retail.

MicroProse PTY CEO, David Lagetti, says, “I am excited to work with IENT and co-founder of the original MicroProse Software, Bill Stealey, to produce the next generation of WarBirds 2020, WW II combat flight simulation using new modern technology and promoting the sim with great marketing worldwide again.”

David Lagetti is Founder and CEO of Titanim, (http://titanim.net/www/), an established and successful military simulation company with software being used for training militaries around the world. David intends to bring other great simulation products to the new MicroProse PTY portfolio of games with the first new game to be Burning Worlds in 2020.

IENT CEO, JW “Bill” Stealey, says, “It is exciting to see our MicroProse Software company grow again to do great simulation games! We are very excited to be partnering with David and his team to update our very successful WarBirds 2020 product for WW II combat simulation fans around the world.”

WarBirds 2020 FEATURES

• To launch for PC/Mac computers fall 2019.

• Mobile and game system versions expected in 2020.

• Brand new graphic system using the Unreal 4 graphics engine.

• New and improved flight modeling

• New technology to map actual physical locations for more realistic simulation using MicroProse LTY technology.

• More play modes from Free to Play to Subscription.

• Only combat simulation that is world wide in play area rather than small tactical conflicts.

• Regular historical events every few weeks with a broader array of the weapons and vehicles of World War II.

MicroProse PTY Ltd is the relaunch of the original MicroProse Software company by Australian entrepreneur, David Lagetti, with Whole of Earth Global Rendering FPA games and simulators coming soon.

iEntertainment Network, Inc., Founded by JW “Wild Bill” Stealey, Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired, Co-Founder of the original MicroProse Software with Sid Meier, publishes online and mobile games worldwide. IENT staff has developed more than 250 successful games since 1982. Many of these games have sold more than 1,000,000 copies, including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, Silent Service, M1 Tank Platoon, WarBirds sim games, and more.

• WarBirds 2019 Video Here

• WarBirds 2019 Download Here

Press Contact:

JW “Wild Bill” Stealey,

CEO iEntertainment Network Inc.

OTCBB: IENT

JWStealey@IENT.com

Company Phone: 919-238-4080

David Lagetti

CEO MicroProse LTY

CEO Titanim





