European Leadership University Launches Master’s of Data Science Programme

The European Leadership University has newly launched a Master of Data Science programme in Amsterdam on 25th February 2019.

Instead of the traditional ‘academic first, job second’ approach, European Leadership University provides learning experience equipping students with capabilities that employers are truly looking for.” — Dr. Alper Utku - President at ELU

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has newly launched a Master of Data Science programme in Amsterdam. Officially unveiled on 25th February 2019, the programme started with students from 6 different countries who will embark on a 16 months journey and earn up to 60 ECTS post-graduate degree credits subject to accreditation approval by NVAO in the Netherlands. The programme aims to develop data science skills and competencies of students and professionals interested in the field.Speaking after the programme launch, President and founder of European Leadership University, Dr. Alper Utku said that instead of the traditional ‘academic first, job second’ approach, they aim to provide a learning experience which will equip students with capabilities that employers are truly looking for. The Master’s program is aimed at equipping students with hands-on experience in data science through assignments, workshops, and projects. On completion of the programme, participants are expected to possess the necessary data interpretation skills to solve complex data problems in the business setting.The programme employs a blended delivery approach including both online and face-to-face learning. The first part, The Data Science Bootcamp, which is online, involves weekly video-call workshops with the course facilitator, discussions with peers, and individual mentoring. Students are also expected to interact with digital learning content and undertake weekly assignments and projects. The second part of the programme is the Leadership module conducted in their Amsterdam campus, and lastly, a final self-study project. Students are advised to set aside 14-16 hours a week for the duration of the program for successful completion.According to Nidhi Kumra, the programme facilitator at European Leadership University and also a data scientist herself, the course will enable students to use data to not only solve business problems but also to influence important business decisions. In her welcome statement, she further states that students can expect to apply what they learn from projects after each module in the real-life job market. Some of the concepts that students and professionals will learn from this course include basics of accessing data, translation of raw data into information through visualizations and reports, deriving data knowledge from statistical analysis, and converting the gained knowledge into business solutions through advanced data science techniques. The first cohort, which started on 25th February this year, is expected to end in June 2020.European Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.