Sanibel Island Rabbi Publishes Sixth Book

“…And Often the First Jew” is now available at amazon.com and Mazo Publishers.

SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Chaim Mazo of Mazo Publishing announced the release of Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs’ sixth book, “…And Often the First Jew.”

This enlightening book chronicles the accomplishments, adventures, and “firsts” in Germany for Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs and his wife Vickie, who are both children of Holocaust survivors. An important book on many levels, “...And Often the First Jew" is of interest to Jews and Christians alike, as well as anyone who is inspired to improve interfaith relations and foster mutual respect and understanding.

“To be 'the first' is both a privilege and a burden. I am

ever mindful the impression those to whom I speak

will have of Jews and Judaism depends on what I say

and the way I say it,” said author, rabbi, and social activist Stephen Fuchs.

Rabbi Fuchs is also the author of five previous books, "What’s in it for Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives", "Why the Kof? Getting the Best of Rabbi Fuchs", "ToraHighlights", "Why Triple Chai?" and "Who Created God?" These titles are available on amazon.com.

In addition to his books, Rabbi Stephen Fuchs has published over 100 articles throughout his rabbinic career, and is also a former President of WUPJ, the World Union of Progressive Judaism. He is a Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, CT. In 2017 the rabbi was a recipient of Vanderbilt Divinity School's prestigious Alumnus of the Year Award. Most recently, he assumed the pulpit at Bat Yam Temple of the Islands in Sanibel, Florida in the autumn of 2017.

To learn more about Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs, please visit his website at www.rabbifuchs.com.

For more information, please contact Susan Marie Shuman of SusanWritesPrecise at susan@susanshuman.org

Susan Marie Shuman



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.