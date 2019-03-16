Birmingham Writer Publishes Fourth Book

Now available at amazon.com SusanWritesPrecise Logo Susan Marie Shuman

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Marie Shuman, a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham, AL area has published her fourth book — "Bad Meringue & Other Stories."

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - March 16, 2019 -- The book is a 68-piece compilation of Ms. Shuman's best and most popular micro fiction and poetry. The book is available in both paperback and Kindle versions from Amazon.com. Her writing is eclectic, sometimes satirical, and touches on such topics as relationship angst, life on the fringe, mental health issues and unrequited love.

"I've got words, and I know how to use 'em!" is the popular slogan of Susan's freelance writing business, SusanWritesPrecise.

Susan has been writing professionally since 2010. She's edited several books by best-selling authors such as Lavie Margolin, Micky Livingston, and Marc Rivera. Most recently, Ms. Shuman edited Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs' soon-to-be-released book, “...And Often They Were Jews."

To learn more about Susan Marie Shuman, please visit her website at susanshuman.org, and her blog at TheAbjectmuse.me. You may email at susan@susanshuman.org.





