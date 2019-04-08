Friday’s Are the New Saturday’s

The O Zone Club, one of Toronto’s hottest swingers’ clubs, has been noticing a huge increase in attendance on Friday nights – almost rivaling Saturdays.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto’s The O Zone Club, one of the hottest sex clubs and swinger hangouts, has been seeing a sharp increase in their Friday night traffic. While the Friday traffic has been on the way up, the Saturday night traffic at the club has been staying high as well, leading to all around busy weekends at The O Zone Club.The O Zone Club has long been one of Toronto’s go-to swinging hot spots and sex clubs for adventurous couples. They provide their guests with sexy themed events, holiday parties, and more. This had led to them being considered one of the best swingers’ clubs in Toronto, and has lead to the clubs popularity blowing up over the past few years.“We’ve seen huge growth for the past couple of years,” says The O Zone Club owner, “We attribute this to constantly looking for new, fun things to offer our guests.”While foot traffic at the club has been growing across the board, Friday nights have seen the most growth, according to The O Zone Club.“Our Friday nights have been growing like crazy,” adds the club owner, “We attribute that to a few things. First, the overall growth in swinging, and our themed Friday nights. But also that people are trying to get the most out of their weekend, so are coming to the club two nights instead of just one.”In the wake of this Friday night trend, The O Zone Club has begun offering two-night deals for their guests, so that they can come in for two nights of the weekend, at a discounted cost. For more information on this deal, you can find the details on their website.About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on-premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



