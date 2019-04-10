Product Development Pro Offers FREE Independent Consulting to Business Leaders

Richard Coulcher, product design and product development consultant C Larboard offers an opportunity to showcase your products

Richard Coulcher, Veteran Business Turnaround, Transformation, and Product Development Pro, Offers FREE 30-Minute Consultation to Business Owners

Growing up I would tinker and MacGyver many items around the house.” — Richard Coulcher, product development consultant

ORLANDO , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even as a child, Richard Coulcher was intuitive and innovative."Growing up I would tinker and MacGyver many items around the house," Coulcher says, "Several examples include engineering a folding bicycle with chopper forks to building an inflatable raft air pump from an old vacuum cleaner to using double runner ice skates to turn a sailboat into an ice yacht during the winter. This was the perfect lead into getting a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I have been able to use this inventor’s mindset to develop creative solutions to complex problems in every role I take on, and I have been awarded 14 US patents."As a business executive and product development professional, Coulcher created value and sustainable growth. As a business strategist and trans-formative consultant, he inspires confidence and rallies organizational support around new initiatives.Creating and executing forward-thinking strategic roadmaps that rapidly grow business value for consumer products and industrial companies is Coulcher's passion.Building, mentoring and leading multicultural top talent teams through challenging product launches, strategic pivots, and mergers & acquisitions `is his forte.Coulcher simplifies technology into marketable ideas.His consulting clients benefit from his 15 years with Stanley Black and Decker leading business turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, product development and new initiatives on a global scale.Coulcher's personal approach to complex business challenges is “dig in, fix it, design it, build it… and then deliver the answer.” From negotiating and acquiring seven businesses at Stanley Black & Decker to integrating diverse corporate and international cultures, introducing best practices, building multicultural operations, and managing organizations across Asia, the Americas and Europe, Coulcher is a sought-after independent consultant.Coulcher's consulting services include: product and brand marketing strategy, mergers & acquisitions targeting and value creation, new tech due diligence and supply chain strategy and support.For more information on services offered, click the "Business Consulting" tab on CLarboard.com; Coulcher's gift, gadget & general store where he highlights his trademarked brand, Defiance Tools®.Business leaders interested in a free 30-minute consultation should fill out the contact form on CLarboard.com or connect directly with Coulcher on LinkedIn About C Larboard:C Larboard, LLC is a worldwide marketer of innovative gifts, cool gadgets, and Defiance Tools branded products in the following categories: Transportation Tools, Mobile & Communication Tools, Food & Beverage Tools, Fun & Fashion Tools, and Gadgets, Tools & EDC (every day carry). Many in the C Larboard community are also focused on bringing cool and innovative products to market. In addition to their online store, C Larboard also offers independent consulting and advisory services in all aspects of product development and product sourcing. Find more information on their "Gifts, Gadgets & General Store to Your Door" at CLarboard.com.About Defiance Tools:Defiance Tools is redefining the meaning of tools with Tools To Navigate Life. Defiance Tools is a brand inspired by breaking out of the expected norm, thinking and living in your own unique way...to defy the difficulty of the day. Defiance Tools' products are designed to provide quality, productivity and value to end users and are sold and distributed direct to consumers via e-commerce and retail store shelves. Consumers and retailers can find more information at DefianceTools.com.



