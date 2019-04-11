C Larboard Partners with ID Discount to Give Back to First Responders and Military

The founders of C Larboard, Zoé and Rich Coulcher Defiance Tools Uncommon quality in gift sets galore make gifting easy for shoppers this holiday.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- C Larboard, founded by Zoe' & Rich Coulcher, is a community of life-enthusiasts who thumb their nose to convention and look to the best bits and pieces of the past. They admire the quest for discovery and pay tribute to the thirst for exploration for new places and things.Fueled by a passion for travel and the love of cool, innovative and unique products, CLarboard.com is the retail arm of the community. The Coulchers travel the world in search of unique gifts to offer in the C Larboard gift, gadget, and online general store.On CLarboard.com, consumers can shop, share products in the C Larboard Booster Affiliate program and read up on new product offerings, travel tips, and life hacks highlighted in the Gift and Gadget Blog.Sourced from the world and shipped to your door from their headquarters in Orlando, Florida, CLarboard.com is a gift shop full of unique collections inspired by the passion for adventure, innovation and living life on "your" terms.The Coulcher's trademarked brand, Defiance Tools® offers “Tools To Navigate Life” and is a leading tool store online and a brand committed to redefining the meaning of tools. CLarborad.com proudly offers Defiance Tools' EDC gadgets and products to help consumers defy the difficulty of the day and complete any task: from turning a screw or saving the day like MacGyver to making a delicious cup of coffee or mixing a drink and so much more.To thank the first-responders and military men and women who are part of the C Larboard community and those that are new to it, the founders of CLarboard.com think they should be rewarded with more than a thank you and a paycheck.CLarboard.com has partnered with ID Discount to offer a 25% off discount, on all items online in their shop, to all military men and women and first-responders.Law enforcement including local police, sheriff/deputies, and federal law enforcement are included. Firefighters, including all sections of local and wilderness response, emergency medical technician/service, and all medical emergency responders and emergency staff with credentials included. All current and retired members are accepted.Additionally, those in public service, including all government/service employees with a valid .gov e-mail address are able to receive a 25% discount on all Defiance Tools.The CLarboard.com military discount includes active duty, Veterans, and dependents.Receiving the 25% discount is easy. can simply visit the Military of First Responder Discount Page on CLarboard.com and click to sign in to our partner, ID Discount.After verification, military members and first responders will receive a one-time discount code to apply during checkout. For future purchases, they return to the same Defiance Tools First Responder Discount page, for another code.ID Discount's technology enables retailers to verify in real-time customer eligibility for exclusive gated discounts while preventing fraudulent attempts and abuse.ID Discount verifies the identity and group affiliation of customers against the industry’s most comprehensive and authoritative data sources. Their verification process simplifies the customer experience and increases access to discounts.ID Discount is a trusted brand in identity verification. Serving over 700 merchants, ranging from garage startups to Fortune 500 companies, ID Discount automates the process of validating customer eligibility for targeted promotions.Rich Coulcher shared his appreciation of the ease of use for first-responders and military men and women saying, "We are proud to partner with ID Discount because they offer an easy way to take advantage of the discount which makes it easy for us to give back to those who really deserve it."Find more information on the C Larboard first responder discounts and military discounts at CLarboard.com.About C Larboard:C Larboard, LLC is a worldwide marketer of innovative gifts, cool gadgets, and Defiance Tools branded products in the following categories: Transportation Tools, Mobile & Communication Tools, Food & Beverage Tools, Fun & Fashion Tools, and Gadgets, Tools & EDC (every day carry). Many in the C Larboard community are also focused on bringing cool and innovative products to market. In addition to their online store, C Larboard also offers independent consulting and advisory services in all aspects of product development and product sourcing. Find more information on their "Gifts, Gadgets & General Store to Your Door" at CLarboard.com.About Defiance Tools:Defiance Tools is redefining the meaning of tools with Tools To Navigate Life. Defiance Tools is a brand inspired by breaking out of the expected norm, thinking and living in your own unique way...to defy the difficulty of the day. Defiance Tools' products are designed to provide quality, productivity and value to end users and are sold and distributed direct to consumers via e-commerce and retail store shelves. Consumers and retailers can find more information at DefianceTools.com.About ID.Discount:ID Discount is the simplest, most accurate verification platform for retailers who want to offer exclusive discounts. They are a team of tech-wizards, product support engineers and verification specialists. For more information please visit IDDiscount.com

The C Larboard Story



