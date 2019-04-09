SpinCar Unveils New Brand Identity at Digital Dealer 26 Conference

Updated design reflects company’s leadership position in digital automotive merchandising technology

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software, introduced today its new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo at the Digital Dealer 26 Conference and Expo in Orlando. The new brand identity reinforces the Company’s focus on delivering enterprise-class solutions and data-powered innovations in automotive merchandising. The announcement follows the Company’s recent release of Feature Tour™, the industry’s first personalized, multimedia experience designed specifically to highlight a vehicle’s most relevant features and options.

SpinCar’s award-winning technology platform is transforming the car shopping experience by enabling auto dealers, OEMs and marketplaces to deliver more personalized interactions at every touchpoint. The Company’s platform is used by thousands of dealers to generate greater consumer engagement and proprietary first party behavioral data that helps them build trust with consumers. SpinCar’s newest product, Feature Tour, helps dealers educate online car shoppers with personalized, multimedia experiences that showcase the unique features of a vehicle that are most relevant to each individual consumer.

The new brand identity builds upon SpinCar’s heritage as an innovator in digital automotive merchandising, while at the same time reflecting the evolution and growth of the company over the past five years. The Company’s new logo features a refreshed color palette and a more sophisticated design aesthetic, along with a stronger typeface, characterizing the brand as bold, confident, professional and impactful. The new brand mark signifies the Company’s ongoing drive and commitment to innovation in an ever-changing digital landscape.

“We’ve built a strong reputation for quality and innovation in automotive merchandising over the past 5 years,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar CEO. “During that time, we have evolved our offering from a powerful point solution to the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive digital merchandising platform. Our rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for our company, representing both who we are today and where we are going as we continue to reimagine the way in which vehicles are bought and sold.”



About SpinCar

SpinCar offers automotive dealers, OEMs and online marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s full suite of data and technology solutions builds greater trust between buyers and sellers by enabling more personalized interactions across the entire car shopping journey. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.



