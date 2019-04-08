Middle East’s most influential city projects to take spotlight at the Mega City Infrastructure Week in Dubai

Mega City Infrastructure Week

Set under the theme of innovations & technologies driving infrastructure, the event will host stakeholders working on major infrastructure projects in MENA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQPC’s inaugural Mega City Infrastructure Week taking place from 16-17 April at the Roda Al Bustan, Dubai, UAE will showcase mega projects in the region, share innovative infrastructure design and facilitate discussions around creating smart infrastructure of the future.With the total value of active infrastructure projects in the Middle East surging to $1.14 trillion, and with the UAE and Saudi Arabia ranking in the top 12 global markets for infrastructure investment worldwide, it is clear that governments across the region find these investments as vital to social and economic growth.According to a survey conducted by IQPC Middle East ahead of the event with over 300 construction professionals, more than half of the respondents stated demand for sustainable solutions as their top priority and 85% of the respondents see technologies like AI, robotics and big data having a massive impact on upcoming infrastructure projects.Elaborating on the highlights of this gathering, Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Mega City Infrastructure Week, added, “Middle East governments are not only spending heavily on new infrastructure projects but also focusing on innovations to drive mega city infrastructure projects towards excellence. Mega City Infrastructure Week will attract over 500 attendees from more than 15 countries and an impressive line-up of leading solution providers exhibiting at the event. Global experts from the Smart City Association Italy; City of Lansing, Michigan; Virgin Hyperloop ONE, Infrastructure and Projects Authority - UK Government will share their world-class projects and it will be a great platform where the infrastructure community can meet and discuss the innovations and challenges related to mega city infrastructure development in the region.”To add on to how technology is changing the infrastructure landscape, Safder Nazir , Vice President, Digital Industries, at Huawei Middle East said: “Our participation in Mega City Infrastructure Week stems from our vision to provide a fully-connected and intelligent experience to every person, home and organisation. The role of innovation and Artificial Intelligence is growing exponentially in line with today’s ever-changing infrastructure landscape. Consequently, businesses are on the lookout for new technologies to harness their potential and gain a bigger competitive edge. Visitors to our booth will get the chance to experience Huawei’s cutting-edge solutions and technologies, and will discover new opportunities that will help them maximise their resources and raise the bar when it comes to building future-ready mega cities.”Some of the other key partners and exhibitors at the event include Midea, Elite Road Supplies, Trevi Ground Engineering, TOTAL Styrelf & Sustainable Road Solutions, Polypipe, TANQIA, Jotun, Gecat Plastic Factory to name a few.-RELEASE ENDS-About Mega City Infrastructure WeekThe Mega City Infrastructure Week will feature forums focusing on roads, bridges and highways; housing and residential development; port development; connected and clean cities alongside an exhibition of world-class solution providers who will be showcasing their solutions on the exhibition floor.For more information, visit: www.megacityinfrastructureweek.com or contact Shrutika Shetty at Shrutika.shetty@iqpc.ae / +971 4 360 2821 for press passes.

A look at Mega City Infrastructure Week in 50 seconds



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.